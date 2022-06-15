Dakota State University had a record-breaking 2021-22 athletic season, achieving the highest honor by winning the first North Star Athletic Association Commissioner’s Cup.
The Cup, the all-sports trophy that was established in 2018-19, is awarded to the school with the most points scored across all NSAA-sponsoredsports on a point system.
DSU set the conference record with 84.75 points, dethroning the previous record of 81 points by Dickinson State (N.D.) in 2020-21. Bellevue (Neb.) finished second with 77 points, edging out Dickinson State (N.D.) by .25 point (76.75 points). Valley City State (N.D.) was fourth with 68 points, followed by Viterbo (Wis.) fifth with 66 points.
Waldorf (Iowa) placed sixth with 41.5 points, Mayville State (N.D.) seventh with 37.5 points and Presentation (S.D.) eighth with 18 points.
Points were awarded for a school’s finish in season-long standings and at NSAA championship events. A team earned 1.5 points per finish/place in their sport if that sport had a regular-season schedule and a regular-season conference champion. The sports included football, volleyball, basketball, baseball and softball.
A team earned 1 point when competing in a single-event NSAA conference championship. Single-event NSAA conference championship sports included cross country, track & field (indoor and outdoor) and golf.
DSU collected four NSAA conference titles during the 2021-22 season. The Trojans racked up a combined 18 points (6 points in each sport) after winning a historic four-peat men’s cross country title, while the men’s indoor track & field team won its third title in the past four seasons and wrapped up the season by capturing a historic three-peat men’s outdoor track & field conference title.
DSU claimed 12 points in women’s basketball after winning the regular-season title for the second consecutive season. The team compiled an impressive 27-1 NSAA conference regular-season record in the past two seasons.
DSU claimed a second-place finish in baseball, collecting 10.5 points toward to the Commissioner’s Cup. It was the highest place finish for the baseball team since the league was formed in 2013-14.
DSU volleyball and softball programs each collected a third-place finish in the conference standings, collecting nine points each. The softball team had its highest place finish since the league was formed.
The football team finished in a two-way tie with Waldorf for third in the conference standings, earning 5.25 points toward to the Commissioner’s Cup standings.
DSU earned 13 points combined in women’s cross country (third place in the conference meet), women’s indoor track & field (second place in the conference meet) and women’s outdoor track & field (third place in the conference meet).
The men’s basketball team finished fifth in the conference standings, collecting six points.
DSU also competed in NSAA men’s and women’s golf championships last April.