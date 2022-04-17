Dakota State University poured in 22 runs and pounded out 25 hits Friday to open a North Star Athletic Association softball series with a doubleheader sweep of Viterbo (Wis.).
The Trojans won 11-1 in five innings in the first game and pulled away for an 11-6 victory in game two, extending their winning streak to a season-high five games.
DSU 11, Viterbo 1
The Trojans used a nine-run fifth inning to pick up an 11-1 victory.
Sarah Torres hit a pair of doubles and drove in two runs for the Trojans. Rosie Philop hit a double and drove in three runs. Carrington Entringer recorded a team-leading three hits and scored two runs. Michelle Evdos collected two hits and drove in two runs. Mackenzie Sims collected two hits.
Angela Slattery picked up the win in the circle for the Trojans. She pitched all five innings and recorded three strikeouts.
DSU 11, Viterbo 6
Evdos hit a pair of home runs to help the Trojans pick up the 11-6 victory in game two. Evdos finished the game with three hits, including two home runs, and drove in a team-leading six runs.
Alexus Foster recorded four hits, including a double, and drove in two runs. Philop and Hannah Feser both recorded two hits for the Trojans.
SATURDAY
DSU earned a 12-7 victory in the first game Saturday.
The V-Hawks rallied back with a six-run sixth inning and held on for a 15-14 victory to earn the doubleheader split.
DSU 12, Viterbo 7
Torres recorded two hits, including a solo home run. Evdos recorded three hits, including a pair of doubles, and drove in three runs.
Entringer recorded two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs. Sims recorded two hits, including a double, and drove in three runs. Elizabeth Whitesides collected three hits and drove in two runs.
Viterbo 15, DSU 14
Viterbo scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to help them edge DSU 15-14.
Evdos recorded three hits, including a home run, and drove in team-leading five runs.
Slattery recorded two hits, including a double, and drove in a pair of runs. Whiteside recorded three hits, including a double.
Sims finished the game with three hits, including a triple, and drove in three runs for DSU.
DSU scored in double digits in all four games in the series with Viterbo, averaging 11.8 runs per game.
DSU has won three straight NSAA four-game series for the first time in program history. The Trojans are 16-17 overall and 11-5 in the NSAA with their 11th win in the last 14 games.