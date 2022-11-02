DSU MBB

DAKOTA STATE'S Manny N'tula attempts a three-pointer against Dordt at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls on Tuesday. N'tula finished the game with 18 points for DSU. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

A 14-4 scoring run to end the first half helped Dordt defeat Dakota State University on Tuesday at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. That late scoring run gave the Defenders a 42-30 halftime lead. The Trojans were unable to overcome that double-digit deficit and fell to Dordt 74-63.

A bucket from DSU’s Ben Hoverson tied the game at 6-6. Hoverson hit another basket with 15:10 left in the first half to give the Trojans their first lead of the game at 8-6.