A 14-4 scoring run to end the first half helped Dordt defeat Dakota State University on Tuesday at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. That late scoring run gave the Defenders a 42-30 halftime lead. The Trojans were unable to overcome that double-digit deficit and fell to Dordt 74-63.
A bucket from DSU’s Ben Hoverson tied the game at 6-6. Hoverson hit another basket with 15:10 left in the first half to give the Trojans their first lead of the game at 8-6.
A three-pointer from Kevin Jones Jr. broke an 8-8 tie. A basket from Sam Muller pushed DSU’s lead to 13-8.
A pair of free throws from Manny N’tula broke a 13-13 tie and put the Trojans up 15-13. N’tula knocked down a three-pointer to put DSU ahead 18-15.
A basket from Ronnie Lating gave DSU a 20-16 lead. Dordt answered with a 7-0 run to take a 23-20 lead. A three-pointer from N’tula tied the game at 23-23 with 6:50 left in the first half.
A three-pointer from Hoverson cut Dordt’s lead to 28-26.
A three-pointer from Jones cut Dordt’s lead to 39-30. The Defenders hit a three-pointer as time expired in the first half to extend their lead to 42-30.
DSU opened the second half with a 5-0 run thanks to a three-pointer from N’tula and a basket from Latting.
That’s as close as DSU would get the rest of the night as Dordt held off the Trojans to pick up the 74-63 victory.
N’tula finished the game with a team-high 18 points for the Trojans. Chris Morales scored nine points. Ethan Damerum added nine points and grabbed seven rebounds.
With the loss, the Trojans are now 1-2 overall. They’ll look to get back into the win column on Tuesday when they travel to Yankton to take on Mount Marty University.