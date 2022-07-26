Kate Connor is a three-sport athlete at Howard High School. The Tiger senior plays volleyball, basketball and is a member of the trap team.
While she enjoys all three sports, it’s the game of basketball that she calls her favorite. A big reason why Connor gave basketball a try was due to her older sister Abby, picking up the game of basketball when she was in fourth grade.
“I never thought about playing basketball,” Connor said. “But my sister, who is two years older than me, started and I think that’s a big reason why I started to play. I got to play with her, starting when I was in second grade and she was in fourth grade. I got to play in the tournaments with the older kids. I definitely think it’s helped me. It was fun to play with them. During their senior year, I got to start with them and that team made it to the state tournament.
“It was the first time that Howard made the state tournament in 25 years,” she said.
Connor started playing on the Howard varsity squad when she was in eighth grade. She eventually broke into the starting lineup her sophomore year. She enjoys playing in front of the Tiger faithful.
“I just like the environment,” Connor said. “The community is so supportive. Every game the crowd is huge. The team is like my family. They’re always so supportive. We all get along. That makes the game fun. We’re always happy for each other. We all worked together and shared a common goal.”
The Tigers finished the season last year with a record of 15-8. They reached the SoDak 16 after winning a thrilling double overtime game against Colman-Egan in the Class B Region 4 Semifinal.
The Tigers will return all five starters and key bench players from last year’s team. With a strong core returning, Connor and her teammates are aiming to make it back to the state tournament this season.
“We want to make it past the Sweet 16 game,” Connor said. “The game to get out of our regions was really exciting. The next game was a little rough. We want to get to the state tournament this year.”
During her second season as a starter, Connor was a double-double machine for the Tigers. The post player consistently reached double figures in points and rebounds.
In Howard’s 61-56 upset victory over the Hawks during the region semifinals, Connor scored 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. She credits Howard’s head coach, Wade Erickson, for her continued growth as a player.
“Our coach has been amazing,” Connor said. “He’s always pushed us to be the best versions of ourselves. He’s just been so supportive.”
Connor will be one of six seniors on the roster for the Tigers. As she prepares for her final season as a Tiger, she said it’s the people that she’ll miss the most about being a Howard Tiger.
“I’m going to miss the community,” Connor said. “They enjoy watching us and are always so supportive. The team is like a second family. We’re together so much during the season. It will just be weird not having them.”