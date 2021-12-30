The Colman-Egan Hawks used a strong first quarter to propel them to a 52-41 victory over Warner on Wednesday at the Huron Classic in Huron.
The Hawks outscored Warner 20-4 in the first eight minutes and never looked back to pick up their fourth win of the season.
Mackenzie Hemmer led the Hawks with 19 points. Josie Mousel scored 18 points and grabbed six rebounds. Lanie Mousel chipped in with nine points.
With the win, the Hawks are now 4-1 overall. They’ll be back on the hardwood on Jan. 3, when they travel to Howard to take on the Tigers.
Howard 41, Faulkton 35
It was a stingy defense and efficient shooting that helped Howard defeat Faulkton 41-35 in Huron on Wednesday. The Tigers shot 50% from the floor and held Faulkton to 11 first-half points to pick up the victory.
Kate Connor scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Tigers. Rylee Rudebusch reached double figures with 10 points. Abby Aslesen chipped in with six points.
The win extended Howard’s winning streak to five games and they are now 5-0 overall. The Tigers will look to extend that winning streak to six games on Jan. 3, when they host Colman-Egan.
Chester 78,
Iroquois/Doland 42
The Chester Flyers picked up their first win of the season on Wednesday with a decisive 78-42 victory over Iroquois/Doland.
Emmerson Eppard scored 31 points, recorded seven steals and grabbed five rebounds for the Flyers. Emery Larson scored 21 points for Chester. Jacy Wolf reached double figures with 10 points.
Chester is now 1-7 overall on the season. The Flyers have a little break before playing Colman-Egan on Jan. 11 in Chester.