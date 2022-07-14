Fourteenth-year head coach Josh Anderson announced the hiring of Cody “Dieff” Dieffenbaugher to the Dakota State University football coaching staff.
He began his duties this spring. He will serve as the defensive line coach, special teams coordinator and travel coordinator.
Prior to coming to DSU, Dieffenbaugher was the special teams coordinator, defensive backs coach, pass game coordinator and defensive recruiting coordinator for Bethany (Kan.). He coached two All-Conference players and a player who played professionally overseas in Finland and Hungary.
Dieffenbaugher was the running back coach and recruiting coordinator for NJCAA Hocking College in Nelsonville, Ohio, in 2020-21. Their rushing offense was ranked 14th in the NJCAA. He was the assistant defensive coordinator, pass game coordinator, assistant special teams coordinator, defensive backs coach and recruiting coordinator for Vermillion Community College in Ely, Minn., in 2020.
He also coached the Canton Pitbulls Semi-Pro Football Organization in Canton, Ohio. He served as the offensive line coach and assistant defensive line coach in 2017. He led the sixth-grade football team to the D1 Savage Regional All-Star Game in 2019.
Dieffenbaugher spent three years in the football world prior to his first school coaching position. He coordinated camps, combines and tournaments for youth through high school players and teams across the country. He owns a tournament management company, runs youth leagues and worked with the Pro Football Hall of Fame Academy.