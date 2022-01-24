Five Dakota State University athletes are listed in the women’s indoor track & field school record book after their performance at the South Dakota State University D2 Open on Friday at Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex in Brookings.
The indoor meet featured numerous schools from NCAA Division II and NAIA divisions. DSU finished 14th overall in the team standings.
Fane Sauvakacolo sparked the Trojans with a school record in the triple jump (her collegiate debut). She hit 10.83 meters (35 feet, 6.5 inches) to place fifth in the event, where she was the top NAIA jumper. Sauvakacolo broke the previous record held by Amber Krogstad (10.81 meters, or 35 feet, 5.75 inches) in 2010.
Carson Quigley added a 19th-place finish with a 9.13-meter (29 feet, 11.5 inches) triple jump. She also leaped 3.77 meters (12 feet, 4.5 inches) in the long jump.
Kezley Yeager paced DSU as the top NAIA place finisher in the 400-meter dash with a time of 59.53 seconds. She finished fifth; her time is the second fastest in the school record book. Josie Wolf hit a personal record time of 1:00.67 to place 14th.
Wolf clocked a time of 26.55 seconds to place 15th in the 200-meter dash; her time is seventh fastest in the school record book. Yeager added a time of 26.72 seconds to finish 20th overall. Madissyn Moore ran a time of 27.32 seconds in her first 200-meter run competition at DSU.
Jacia Christiansen clocked a time of 18 minutes, 57.27 seconds to finish 12th in the 5000-meter run for DSU. Her time is the sixth fastest time in school history. Jada Anderson added a time of 20 minutes, 15.54 seconds to finish 21st overall.
Two DSU runners produced personal best times in the 800-meter run. Jennifer Giles led the Trojans with a 17th-place finish in 2:29.20. Saddie Palmquist earned a personal best time of 2:36.07 to finish 24th, while Emily Greve hit a personal record time of 2:39.76 to place 27th.
Traia Hubbard was the top NAIA place finisher in the shot put for the Trojans. She tossed 12.48 meters (40 feet, 11.5 inches) to finish 11th, which is the fifth best toss in school history. Britni Plucker threw 10.33 meters (33 feet, 10.75 inches), while Gabriella Peitzmeier tossed 9.50 meters (31 feet, 2 inches). Tyra Payne recorded a shot put throw of 9.29 meters (30 feet, 5.5 inches)
Payne paced DSU with the top NAIA weight throw, recording 13.66 meters (44 feet, 9.75 inches) to finish 25th.
Hubbard followed up with a 26th-place finish with a toss of 13.61 meters (44 feet, 8 inches). Peitzmeier threw 12.22 meters (40 feet, 1.25 inches) and Plucker added a toss of 11.87 meters (38 feet, 11.5 inches). Skyler Pattison registered a weight throw toss of 10.95 meters (35 feet, 11.25 inches).
Lahna Matucha was in a six-way tie for 22nd in the high jump, clearing 1.45 meters (4 feet, 9 inches) for the Trojans.
The day wrapped up with the 4x400-meter relay where DSU placed 18th. The team of Wolf, Palmquist, Greve and Giles clocked a time of 4 minutes, 27.60 seconds in the race.
DSU heads to Yankton this weekend for the two-day Mount Marty Invitational at Ruth Donohoe Fieldhouse on Friday and Saturday.