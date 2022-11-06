Dakota State University women earned a third-place finish North Star Athletic Association Cross Country Championships Friday morning at Heart River Golf Course with a low score of 82 points.
It was the third straight year that DSU finished third in the team standings. Freshman Lindsey Roth led the Trojans with a runner-up honor in the 5K race, which featured 49 runners.
Viterbo (Wis.) earned the women’s title for the second time in three years, dethroning defending champion and host-team Dickinson State (N.D.). The V-Hawks tallied 32 points to claim the team title, followed by the Blue Hawks with 55 points. The Trojans scored 82 points.
Bellevue (Neb.) and Valley City State (N.D.) tied for fourth place after scoring 111 points. Waldorf (Iowa) was sixth with 141 points.
Madison Nelson of Bellevue won the individual title for the second straight year, hitting a time of 18:27.
Roth led the Trojans with a second-place finish in 19:14.8. As a result, she received All-Conference honors and qualified for the national meet in two weeks.
DSU’s Madelyn Sylva placed 12th in 20:6.40. Jada Anderson wrapped up her collegiate career in 22nd place in 20:56.40.
Saddie Palmquist was 26th in 21:9 for DSU. She received the Champions of Character award.
Brooke Beaucaire was 29th in 21:23.50. Courtney Meyer was 44th in 24:07.80.
Roth will be running in the 47th annual NAIA Women’s Cross Country National Championships as one of the four NSAA individual qualifiers.
The national meet will be held at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, Fla., Nov. 18 starting at 8:30 a.m.