Prep Girls Basketball
Colman-Egan 44, Estelline-Hendricks 34
The Colman-Egan Hawks picked up their 12th win of the season on Friday with a 44-34 girls basketball victory over Estelline-Hendricks.
Mackenzie Hemmer recorded a double-double for the Hawks. Hemmer scored 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.
Brynlee Landis scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Hailey Larson chipped in with five points.
Colman-Egan 49, Baltic 44
C-E started the fourth quarter trailing Baltic 34-32 on Monday. In the fourth quarter, the Hawks outscored the Bulldogs 17-10 to pick up the 49-44 victory.
Hemmer scored 15 points to lead the Hawks. Landis scored 10 points and came down with eight rebounds. Ava Mousel chipped in with eight points.
With the win, the Hawks improved to 13-5. The Hawks will look to pick up their fourth straight win on Friday, when they host Deubrook Area.
Howard 55, Menno 35
The Howard Tigers outscored Menno 16-3 in the third quarter to break a 25-25 halftime tie on Monday. The strong third quarter helped the Tigers pick up the 55-35 victory.
Abby Aslesen scored 21 points to lead the Tigers. Trinity Palmquist scored 15 points and dished out four assists. Kate Connor scored six points, grabbed five rebounds and recorded four assists.
With the win, the Tigers improved to 11-6.
Flandreau 75, Madison 39
The Madison Bulldogs had no answer for Flandreau on Monday. The Bulldogs fell to the Fliers 75-39 in Flandreau.
Audrey Nelson led the Bulldogs with 11 points. Zoey Gerry chipped in with eight points for the Bulldogs.
The loss dropped Madison to 3-13 overall. Madison will be back in action on Saturday, when the girls travel to Canton.
Prep Boys Basketball
Howard 61, Menno 26
The Howard Tigers continued their recent dominance on Monday with a 61-26 victory over Menno.
With the win, the Tigers extended their winning streak to eight games. It marked the third time in the last four games that Howard held its opponent to under 30 points.
“The strength of our defense is definitely our length,” Howard head coach Nick Koepsell said. “We start four guys 6’3 or taller and in my opinion have the best defensive big guy in the state in Jace Sifore. When we are active in our zone, we can be hard to score on with our length.”
Howard’s success on the defensive side of the ball should not come as a surprise. The Tigers have set the school record for points allowed in back-to-back seasons and are once again on pace to break that record again this season.
“We try to give the guys a good scouting report on the other team so they feel prepared for their opponent,” Koepsell said. “When we are locked on the other team’s best scorers and make the other role players beat us, we have had success.”
The Tigers are no slouches on the offensive end of the court. They had four players reach double figures, led by Sifore, who finished with 16 points. Kolt Koepsell scored 13 points. Brayden Hinker scored 11 and Luke Koepsell chipped in with 10 points.
With the win, the Tigers improved to 13-2. They’ll look to extend their winning streak to nine games on Thursday, when they host Dell Rapids. St. Mary.
Baltic 85, Colman-Egan 50
The Colman-Egan Hawks were outscored 24-4 in the fourth quarter on Monday during their 85-50 loss to Baltic.
Logan Voelker led the Hawks with 14 points. Levi Baumberger reached double figures with 11 points. Jack Mousel chipped in with nine points.