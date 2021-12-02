The Dakota State University Trojans indoor track & field teams prepare for their preseason meet Friday and Saturday. The Trojans are making their first trip to the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex in Brookings.
The Trojans will be making five meet appearances at SJAC in Brookings this year, including the North Star Athletic Association and NAIA National Championships this season.
The South Dakota State Holiday Invitational kicks off on Friday at 12 p.m. with the men’s heptathlon first event (60-meter dash), followed by the women’s pentathlon first event at 12:15 p.m. (60-meter hurdles). The field events start at 3 p.m. with the women’s weight throw and men’s shot put. The running events are set to kick off at 4:55 p.m. with the 60-meter hurdles. You can follow the live results via through Dakota Timing on https://dakotatiming.com/.
After the preseason meet on Friday, the Trojans swing back into a busy indoor track & field schedule to kick off the 2022 year. DSU returns to action on Jan. 15 as they head to Yankton for the Mount Marty Opener, followed by the SDSU DII Invitational on Jan. 21 in Brookings. DSU wraps up the month of January, returning to Yankton for the Mount Marty Invitational.
DSU kicks off the month of February with its only trip to Vermillion, the Dakota Realty Alumni meet at the USD DakotaDome in Vermillion on Feb. 5.
The Trojans conclude their regular-season schedule with the two-day South Dakota State Indoor Classic on Feb. 11-12 in Brookings.
The indoor track & field postseason begins with the North Star Athletic Association Championships, which return to Brookings after being held in Yankton in the 2020-21 COVID-19 impacted season. The conference meet will be held on Feb. 20 (Sunday) at Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex.
DSU will be the host for the 2022 NAIA Indoor Track & Field National Championships at SJAC in Brookings. The three-day national meet will be scheduled for March 3-5.