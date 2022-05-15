Dakota State University placed third with 155 points in the 2022 North Star Athletic Association Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championships on Friday, hosted by Valley City State (N.D.).
Dickinson State won its fifth consecutive NSAA team title after racking up a meet record 258 points. Viterbo (Wis.) placed second with 201.5 points. Valley City State was fourth with 133.5 points, Iowa Wesleyan fifth with 39 points and Bellevue (Neb.) sixth with 31.
DSU’s Trojans had four runner-up finishers before closing the meet by winning the 4x400-meter relay title for the third consecutive year.
Josie Wolf improved her time to 12.31 seconds to place second in the 100-meter dash for the Trojans. She also earned a runner-up finish in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.39 seconds.
Jessica Giles placed fifth in the 200-meters in 27.58 seconds, while Morgan Huber was eighth in 28.49 seconds.
Jennifer Giles placed second in the 800-meter run in 2:32.97 seconds. Saddie Palmquist was ninth in 2:43.72. Jada Anderson was 11th in 2:49.39.
Anderson was eighth in the 1500-meter run after posting a time of 5:36.96 for DSU.
Jacia Christiansen collected her second runner-up honor in the meet, placing second in the 5000-meter run in 19:16.66 seconds.
Fane Sauvakacolo earned a third-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles final in 15.20 seconds for DSU. Shaylee DeBeer was fourth in 15.53 seconds.
The 4x100-meter relay team of Sauvakacolo, DeBeer, Jess. Giles and Wolf placed third in 49.87 seconds. That tied their second best time this season.
Lahna Matucha cleared a high jump of 1.48 meters (4 feet, 10.25 inches), finishing third for DSU. Huber leaped 4.71 meters (15 feet, 5.5 inches) for a ninth-place finish in the long jump. Carson Quigley was seventh in the long jump with 4.81 meters (15 feet, 9.5 inches).
DSU’s Tyra Payne was fourth in the discus but did not record in the meet results. Britni Plucker was sixth, hitting a personal record 37.59 meters (123 feet, 4 inches). Gabriella Peitzmeier added a ninth-place finish with a personal-best 36.97 meters (121 feet, 3 inches). Kaitie Slaba was 14th after throwing 24.62 meters (81 feet, 5 inches),
Pattison of DSU produced a career best 29.44 meters (96 feet, 7 inches) to place sixth in the javelin. Plucker threw 23.74 meters (77 feet, 10 inches) to finish 12th.
The two-day meet wrapped up with DeBeer, Jenni Giles, Jessi Giles and Wolf claiming the 4x400-meter relay title in 4:10.12.
Wolf received two postseason awards during the ceremony. She received the NSAA Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Champions of Character award and was named MVP Track Athlete of the Meet, scoring the most points by a runner.
Wolf completed her career by earning 18 NSAA All-Conference honors in both indoor and outdoor track at DSU.
Christiansen will be preparing for the upcoming NAIA Outdoor Track & Field National Championships as she runs in the half-marathon in Gulf Shores, Ala., on May 25-27.