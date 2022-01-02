Nineteen teams competed in the McCook Central/Montrose Invitational on Friday. The Howard Tigers were one of those teams and finished 12th overall with 73 points. Canton took home first place with 211 points.
Howard’s Tate Miller placed second overall in the 120-pound division. Miller opened the invitational with a victory by fall over Redfield Area’s Payton Moore.
In the second round, Miller defeated Winner’s Karson Keiser by decision (12-6). Miller advanced to the championship match by defeating Canton’s Teague Granum by decision (3-2) in the semifinals.
Miller lost in the championship match to Kasen Konstanz of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes by decision (3-0).
Howard’s Karsyn Feldhaus placed third in the 132-pound division. Feldhaus opened the New Year’s Eve tournament by defeating Ayden Forgey of Potter County by fall. Feldhaus won his next match by decision (8-7) against Riley Tschetter of Marion Freeman/Academy/Canistota/Menno.
In the semifinals, Feldhaus lost by fall to Burke/Gregory’s Owen Hansen. Feldhaus reached the third-place match by defeating Kellen Griffith of Lyman by decision (9-4).
It was a rematch in the third-place match between Feldhaus and Tschetter.
In the rematch, it was once again Feldhaus topping Tschetter. This time the Howard grappler won by fall to take home third place for the Tigers.
John Callies placed third in the 160-pound division for the Tigers. Callies opened the day with a pinfall victory over Winner’s Ryken Orel. It was another pinfall victory for Callies in the quarterfinals. Callies defeated MCM’s Carter Randall by fall.
In the semifinals, Callies lost by decision (8-2) against Grayson Hanson of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes).
Callies reached the third-place match by besting Philip Area’s Blair Blasius by decision (3-1).
In the third-place match, Callies picked up his third pinfall victory of the day over Redfield Area’s Mason Fey.
The Tigers will be back on the mats on Saturday, when they compete in the Miller/Highmore-Harrold Bandit Invitational.