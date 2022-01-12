It was a tale of two halves in Chester on Tuesday. The first 16 minutes between Colman-Egan and Chester Area were a back and forth affair that saw six lead changes in the second quarter.
In the second half, the C-E Hawks outscored the Flyers 43-25 to pick up the 72-53 road victory.
Chester’s Raegan Hoff opened the scoring for both teams. CE’s Mackenzie Hemmer tied the game on the next possession.
Carly Becker and Emmerson Eppard scored the next two baskets for the Flyers to give the home team a 6-2 lead.
At the end of the first quarter, the Flyers held a 12-7 lead over the Hawks. Becker led the Flyers with six points.
Chester’s Lexis Siemonsma opened the scoring in the second period to extend Chester’s lead to 14-7.
Following Siemonsma’s basket, the Hawks went on a 6-0 run that was capped off by a three-pointer from Reese Luze that trimmed Chester’s lead to 14-13.
Eppard answered CE’s three-pointer with a three-pointer of her own to push Chester’s lead back to four at 17-13.
CE came right back with a three-pointer from Lanie Mousel to trim Chester’s lead to one at 17-16. A basket from Ava Mousel gave Colman-Egan their first lead of the game at 18-17.
Once again, Eppard answered. The Chester eighth-grader buried a three-pointer to put the Flyers back up 20-18.
Hemmer tied the game at 20-20 for the Hawks. A three-pointer from CE’s Berkley Groos gave the Hawks a 23-20 lead.
Chester’s Kaylor Geraets buried a three-pointer to tie the game at 23-23. CE answered with a three-pointer from Brynlee Landis to give the Hawks a 26-23 lead.
Geraets knocked down a shot from beyond the arc to tie the game at 26-26. Geraets scored the next time Chester had the ball to give the Flyers a 28-26 lead.
CE knocked down a three-pointer with less than a minute left to play in the first half to claim a 29-28 lead. It was a lead that they’d never relinquish.
That three-pointer also kickstarted a 14-0 run for the Hawks that helped them take a 40-28 lead early in the second half.
A basket from Eppard halted CE’s run and got the Flyers back within 10 points at 40-30. A three-pointer from Groos pushed CE’s lead back to 43-30.
With the Flyers trailing 49-36, Emery Larson knocked down a three-pointer for the Flyers to get them back within 10 points at 49-39.
Unfortunately for the Flyers, that’s as close as they’d get, as the Hawks went on a 12-0 run to push their lead to 61-39.
Hemmer did a bit of everything for the Hawks. The CE senior finished the game with 25 points, 14 rebounds and five assists.
Lanie Mousel finished the game with nine points for the Hawks. Landis scored nine points and grabbed five rebounds.
Hailey Larson scored eight points and grabbed six rebounds for the Hawks. Ava Mousel chipped in with eight points.
Eppard finished the game with 24 points and five rebounds for the Flyers. Larson chipped in with nine points. Geraets scored eight points and grabbed six rebounds. Becker scored six points and grabbed five rebounds.
With the victory, the Hawks extended their winning streak to four games and are 7-1 overall. They’ll be back in action on Friday, when they travel to Garretson.
The loss dropped Chester to 1-8 overall. The Flyers will look to pick up their second win of the season on Thursday, when they travel to Baltic.