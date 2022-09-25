ORR FB

OLDHAM-RAMONA/RUTLAND'S Cooper Merager rushes for a 12-yard touchdown against Dell Rapids St. Mary on Friday. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders showed improvements on Friday night against Dell Rapids St. Mary, but they were unable to mount a second-half comeback and fell to the Cardinals 48-16 on Friday.

“I thought our offensive and defensive lines did a really great job up front,” ORR head coach Logan DeRungs said. “I thought we picked up some tough yards, and a couple of our backs ran hard. The kids executed the plays we installed this week very well. They beat us on some counters and big pass plays.”