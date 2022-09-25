The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders showed improvements on Friday night against Dell Rapids St. Mary, but they were unable to mount a second-half comeback and fell to the Cardinals 48-16 on Friday.
“I thought our offensive and defensive lines did a really great job up front,” ORR head coach Logan DeRungs said. “I thought we picked up some tough yards, and a couple of our backs ran hard. The kids executed the plays we installed this week very well. They beat us on some counters and big pass plays.”
After forcing a three and out and taking over inside DRSM’s 20 yard line due to a botched snap, the Raiders were unable to turn that miscue into points as they turned the ball over on downs.
After a four-yard tackle for loss, the Cardinals scored on a 64-yard rushing touchdown and led 8-0 after the two-point conversion.
ORR’s Shane DeVaney picked up a fourth and two conversion to extend ORR’s second drive of the game. The Raiders got on the board thanks to a 12-yard rushing touchdown from Cooper Merager. DeVaney converted the two-point conversion to tie the game at 8-8 with 1:36 left in the first quarter.
The Cardinals quickly answered on a four-yard rushing touchdown to take a 14-8 lead with 1:03 left in the quarter. The Cardinals opened the scoring in the second quarter on a 22-yard passing touchdown to go up 20-8 with 7:07 left in the first half.
After the Raiders turned the ball over on downs, the Cardinals scored on a rushing touchdown with 57 seconds left in the half to go ahead 26-8.
Merager finished the game with 50 rushing yards and one touchdown. Tristan Dorhout rushed for 77 yards and one touchdown. With the loss, the Raiders are 1-4 overall. They’ll look to snap a four-game losing streak on Friday. when they hit the road to take on Castlewood.
“We still need to clean up our alignment to avoid penalties,” DeRungs said. “We need to keep working on staying home and on our pass coverage.”