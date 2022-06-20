It’s easy to spot Nathan Goerke when he’s on the football field. The Dakota State University football commit flies around the field from his middle linebacker position, making tackle after tackle. Now Goerke is preparing to tackle his next challenge.
The Sahuaro High School graduate will be leaving Tucson, Ariz., to come play football for the Trojans in Madison. The distance from Sahuaro High School and the DSU campus is 1,422 miles.
Goerke will be swimming in uncharted waters, but it won’t be all unfamiliar for the tackling machine. Goerke’s sister Bella plays softball down the road at the University of South Dakota.
“Nathan Goerke is a middle linebacker from Sahuaro High School, which is a very successful high school program in the state of Arizona,” DSU football coach Josh Anderson said. “Understanding the commitment of a year-round football program will be nothing new to Nathan as he transitions to the collegiate level. He became even more interested in Dakota State University because he has family in the area with his sister playing softball for the University of South Dakota. I think this will make things easier for him, to have family around, as he is traveling such a great distance from home.”
During his senior year, Goerke led his team in several defensive categories. He recorded a team-leading 65 solo tackles, along with a team-high five forced fumbles.
“Nathan is an outstanding tackling machine, who does not shy from contact but actually looks for collisions on the field,” Anderson said. “He does a great job of reading, reacting and then filling gaps on the offensive line to stop the run. He is also a sideline to sideline middle linebacker that is a tremendous tackler in space and in traffic.”
That ability to sniff out running plays and constantly be around the football is Goerke’s greatest strength on the gridiron.
“I believe my greatest strength on the football field is run stopping,” Goerke said. “I feel when I’m in the middle I can shut down most, if not any, run between the A and B gaps, as well as the outside run. I feel that’s my bread and butter.”
DSU’s base defense is a 3-4 scheme. Anderson believes Goerke is a perfect fit for that scheme under defensive coordinator Anvil Sinsabaugh.
“Nathan is the perfect linebacker for our 3-4 system because, just like all our current linebackers and other linebacker recruits, he can play inside and outside, as well as some defensive end in certain situations of the game,” Anderson said. “Coach Sinsabaugh is going to have a lot of fun with Nathan in our defensive package these next four years.”
In scouting terms, Goerke would be an enforcer against the run. While that will be his trump card, he believes he’ll bring versatility to DSU’s defense.
“I think I will be a big part in the run defense, as I can read an offensive line like a book,” Goerke said. “I think I can be a versatile tool that can also drop back to the strong safety position and be able to cover the deep ball.”
It was always Goerke’s dream to play collegiate football. In a few short months, Goerke will step on the Trojan field, making that dream a reality.
“It means a lot for me to play college football because it’s been a dream to be able to continue to play after high school,” Goerke said. “To start to see that dream become a reality is just super surreal.”
Goerke took his campus visit during the fall, and he said the weather played a role in his decision to commit to DSU.
“I decided on Dakota State because I really liked the coaching staff and the campus and I really loved the town and the weather,” Goerke said. “It all played a big part in why I chose DSU.”