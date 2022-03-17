The sport of golf isn’t just a hobby for the McDonald family. It’s a way of life.
Chase McDonald, a senior at Chester High School started golfing as soon as he could walk.
“My whole family golfs,” McDonald said. “My grandma bought me my first golf set when I was about three years old. That’s kind of when it all started for me.”
McDonald grew up on the golf course. His father Jason took him golfing, and they’d spend countless hours together on the links. Chase’s mother Brooke is the varsity golf coach at Chester, where she’s been coaching her son since he was in eighth grade.
“Right away it was a family thing,” Chase McDonald said. “My dad and I started playing. Then I started to get a little better. You hit that one good shot and you just want to do that again and again. I got addicted to chasing that feeling. I spend quite a bit of time on the golf course. It’s a daily thing during the summer.”
McDonald will continue to chase that feeling for four more years at Augustana University. The Chester Flyer recently committed to play golf for the Vikings.
“Ever since I was a little kid, it’s been a dream of mine to golf at the collegiate level,” McDonald said. “I wanted to play college golf somewhere, and I’m excited to live out that dream. I’m ready for the challenge.”
This past fall and winter, McDonald went on a handful of college visits. Augustana was his first campus tour, and immediately ne felt a connection with the campus and the program.
“I went on quite a few campus tours this fall and winter,” McDonald said. “I wanted a smaller school in a bigger city. Augustana was the first school that I toured. I stepped foot on that campus and it just felt like home. I told my dad that I don’t think we need to go on any more tours. I thought Augustana was the place. I went on a couple more and it just reassured me that Augustana was where I wanted to be.”
McDonald started competing at the varsity level at Chester when he was in eighth grade. That season McDonald was a member of a state-qualifying team. The Flyers qualified again for the state tournament when he was a freshman. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, McDonald lost his sophomore season. Absence makes the heart grow stronger, and not being able to compete with his teammates that spring made McDonald realize how much he loved competing as a member of the Chester Flyers varsity squad.
“I didn’t realize how much I loved the competitiveness of school golf,” McDonald said. “I play in a lot of summer tournaments, but it’s nothing like school golf. It made me miss the sport a lot.”
After missing the 2020 season, the Flyers won the Class B state title last season. With a strong group returning, McDonald hopes to close out his prep golf career by helping the Flyers win another state title this spring. “Our team has a lot of goals,” McDonald said. “We won the state tournament last year. That’s our big goal again this year.”