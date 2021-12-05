The South Dakota State Football Coaches Association recently announced the 2021 All-State Football Teams, and a handful of local athletes received All-State honors.
Fresh off a state championship, the Madison Bulldogs had seven athletes earn All-State honors. They were Nate Ricke, Gabe Olson, Mike Peters, Camden Bucholtz, Trey Smith and Peyton Wolf.
Ricke passed for 2,065 yards and 15 touchdowns. The senior quarterback rushed for 836 yards and 15 touchdowns.
“Nate has been a great leader and QB for the Bulldogs,” Madison head football coach Max Hodgen said. “Nate brings a multiple threat athlete to the position that has allowed us as an offense to be nearly unstoppable. Nate has a great understanding of the game and is able to adjust to what the defense throws up against us. Nate is a great athlete and QB but most importantly a great person who is always willing to go above and beyond for his team and community.”
Smith finished the season with 147 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, five sacks and two interceptions. On the offensive side of the ball, he scored 14 rushing touchdowns.
“Trey has been a leader of the Bulldogs the last two seasons, and his teammates have the utmost respect for him,” Hodgen said. “He leads by example and is always willing to do whatever it takes to help the Bulldogs win. Trey excels on the football field and in the classroom where he is a 4.0 student.”
Peters finished the season with 87 tackles and six interceptions. He added two receiving touchdowns on the offensive side of the ball.
“Mike is a hard worker,” Hodgen said. “He plays both sides of the ball. He was an integral part of our team.”
Wolf finished the 2021 season with 455 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Hodgen said that Wolf’s impact on Madison’s offense went beyond the box score.
“Peyton is our best receiver, not just because he leads the team in receiving yards but because of his impact on our offense,” Hodgen said. “He does most of our motions and opens things up for our other receivers. We have over 1,500 yards passing this year, and Peyton has been a big reason for our success. He also has been a vital part to our defense, which has been outstanding. He has so much grit and determination that he plays much bigger than his physical stature would suggest. He is a leader on our team and one of the best receivers in Class 11A.”
Olson was the anchor of Madison’s offensive line this past season. Olson was named the team’s Most Outstanding Ooffensive Liineman for his play this season.
“Gabe is a team leader both on and off the field,” Hodgen said. “He set the tone on the offensive and defensive line with his relentless efforts. A two-way player who rarely came off the field, he never complained, worked hard and always put the team above self. He helped coach teammates after his injury. He exemplified what it means to be a Bulldog.”
Bucholtz finished the season with 10 sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss. Hodgen said that Bucholtz’s greatest strength is the energy that he plays with.
“Cam is a leader, not just on the field but throughout the school,” Hodgen said. “His work ethic, attitude and drive are an outstanding example of the expectations we have for all our athletes. He works to support his teammates and has been key to getting the underclassmen ready for the varsity level. His love for the game can be seen in everything he does, and it has paid off for him as he is having another excellent year at defensive end. He understands the movements of the lineman to read the play and is exceptional with his pass rush. He has a nose for the ball and has no other gear than 100 percent.”
O-R-R
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland’s Will Matson earned All-State 9A honors for his effort on the gridiron this past season. Matson had earned All-State honorable mention honors the previous two seasons.
“It creates a lot of pride amongst us as a staff to have a player receive All-State accolades,” Logan DeRungs, the ORR head coach said. “We are very proud of Will and the entire team and their accomplishments. I hope that ORR football can see more All-State athletes in the years to come.”
In just seven games this past season, Matson recorded 55 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack and one interception. On the offensive side of the ball, Matson rushed for 461 yards and nine touchdowns. He also passed for 619 yards and 10 touchdowns.
HOWARD
Howard, fresh off a state championship, had five players earn 9A All-State honors. Ty Beyer was one of the five athletes to earn All-State honors. On top of that recognition, Beyer was named All-American for Class 9A.
Beyer finished the season with 173 tackles and one interception from his linebacker spot. On the offensive side of the ball, Beyer rushed for 957 yards and 11 touchdowns. The senior averaged 10.6 yards per carry. Beyer added 95 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown to his stat line.
“Ty Beyer is one of the best linebackers I have ever coached,” Howard head coach Pat Ruml said. “He is a big hitter and makes plays on every down. He changes the game plan of the opponent’s offense with his physical play. He is definitely one of the best players in the state.”
Joining Beyer on the All-State team were John Callies, Jace Sifore, Kaden Hofer and Atticus Darnell. Beyer Sifore and Callies were three of the five seniors on the state championship team. Ruml said that small-knit group played a vital role in the team’s run to the state championship.
“I only had five seniors on the team this season,” Ruml said. “But what they have put into this team and program has meant a lot. They will be missed for their leadership and effort all season.”
Darnell and Hofer will be expected to fill that leadership role in the fall of 2022. Ruml said that he and his staff are expecting those two players to build off their successful 2021 season.
“We will expect big things from those guys,” Ruml said. “Overall it was a great season topped off with a state title. Our whole team did a great job preparing each week and then executing the game plan in all three phases of the game. This was a special group that refused to lose and definitely deserved a state championship.”
CHESTER
Chester had three players earn 9A All-State honors and one player earned All-State honorable mention. Jovi Wolf, Stratton Eppard and Ryan Benson all received All-State honors, while Brock Wages was named All-State honorable mention.
Eppard finished the season with 1,285 rushing yards and 20 rushing touchdowns. Eppard also passed for 1,294 yards and 15 touchdowns. The senior added one receiving touchdown to his stat line. On the defensive side of the ball, Eppard recorded 84 tackles, two interceptions and six sacks.
Wolf reeled in 26 receptions for 561 yards and eight touchdowns. Wolf added 40 tackles and three interceptions on the defensive side of the ball.
Benson finished the season with a team-high four interceptions. Benson also recorded 57 tackles. On the offensive side of the ball, Benson caught four receiving touchdowns.
Wages recorded a team-leading 89 tackles and also recorded two sacks.