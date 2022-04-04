Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Dakota State University won a wild 18-17 game against Mayville State in the first game of the North Star Athletic Association softball doubleheader on Sunday at Thue Field.

The Comets took the second game 11-4.

DSU is 8-15 overall and 5-3 in league play.

The Trojans matched their best eight-game NSAA start since the 2018 season. Mayville State is 5-18 overall with a 2-6 NSAA record.

The Trojans earned their first series victory over the Comets since March 24-25, 2018.

In addition, DSU earned its first home series victory over Mayville State at Thue Field since April 6-7, 2014.