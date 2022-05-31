Dakota State University women’s basketball head coach David Moe announced the hiring of Jacob Leier as the assistant coach.
Leier was the assistant coach for the Mayville State (N.D.) men’s basketball team in 2021-22. His duties included recruiting, offensive scheme, game planning, and strength and conditioning.
He spent two seasons as a graduate assistant coach at NCAA Division II Minnesota State University-Mankato, where the squads went 27-22. The Mavericks were the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) Tournament runner-up, and five players were named NSIC All-Conference.
Leier graduated from MSU-Mankato with an master’s degree in educational leadership in 2021.
He spent his undergraduate years at Mayville State from 2015-19 where he played for two seasons and became a student assistant in his last two seasons. During his undergraduate years as a coach, the teams compiled a 38-20 record, two-time North Star Athletic Association (NSAA) Tournament Champion, two-time NAIA Division II National Tournament qualifier, and had two NSAA All-Conference players and one NAIA All-America athlete.
Leier graduated from Mayville State in 2019 with a double major in chemistry and math education with a minor in sports management. He is originally from Thief River Falls, Minn.