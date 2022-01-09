Dakota State University stormed to a 20-point halftime lead on Friday in the North Star Athletic Association men’s basketball action in North Dakota. The league preseason favorite, Valley City State (N.D.), rallied back to cut DSU’s lead by two points, but the Trojans closed the game with a 5-0 run for an 86-78 victory. The Trojans never trailed in the game.
DSU won its second straight game and improved its overall record to 5-11 and earned its first NSAA conference win of the season. Valley City State fell to 10-5 overall and 1-1 in the league.
It was the first road victory of the season for DSU and the first road win since Feb. 25, 2021, in the NSAA Postseason Tournament’s semifinal contest at Mayville State (N.D.).
Dickinson State 80, DSU 69
Dickinson State went to the free throw line 31 times and converted 23 free throws (15-of-20 in the second half), and also hit 11-of-26 3-pointers, holding off DSU’s late comeback for an 80-69 NSAA men’s basketball victory on Saturday. The Trojans were 10-of-11 in free throws and 3-of-13 from the 3-point arc.
Both teams are 5-12 overall after Saturday’s contest. The Blue Hawks are 2-1 in league play while the Trojans fell to 1-2 in the NSAA.
DSU now have a season-high five-game home stand at the DSU Fieldhouse. The Trojans host Mayville State (N.D.) in the NSAA contest on Friday at 7:30 p.m.