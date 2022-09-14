Madison’s Nate Barger had trouble in the IMCA 305 Sprint Car A-Feature on Saturday night at I-90 Speedway during the final race of the season. He placed 19th while Koby Werkmeister of Armour placed ninth in the race and claimed the points title.

Werkmeister ended the season with 502 points while Barger accumulated 492 points. Madison’s Dillon Bickett finished third in the points battle with 480 points.