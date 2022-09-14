Madison’s Nate Barger had trouble in the IMCA 305 Sprint Car A-Feature on Saturday night at I-90 Speedway during the final race of the season. He placed 19th while Koby Werkmeister of Armour placed ninth in the race and claimed the points title.
Werkmeister ended the season with 502 points while Barger accumulated 492 points. Madison’s Dillon Bickett finished third in the points battle with 480 points.
Colman’s Bryan Park placed 12th in the IMCA Sprint Car A-Feature while Bickett was 13th.
Jeremiah Jordahl, who won the B-Feature earlier, placed 16th in the A-Feature. Winning the A-Feature was Jesse Lindberg of Sioux Falls.
Bickett was second in the B-Feature.
Park placed third in his heat race and Barger was fourth. Both Bickett and Jordahl placed fifth in their heat race. Winning heat races were Logan Kafka, Wagner; Lindberg; John Lambertz, Sioux Falls; and Lee Goos, Jr., Hartford.
Madison’s Matt Steuerwald drove to an eighth-place finish in the Late Model Street Stock A-Feature on Saturday night. Wentworth’s Ron Howe was 14th. Winning the A-Feature was John Hoing of Hartford.
Howe was fourth in his heat race and Steuerwald placed fifth in his heat race. Winning heat races were Kyle DeBoer, Salem; Cory Yeigh, Sioux Falls; and Brady Klaassen, Little Rock, Iowa.
Madison’s Curt Ottoson placed ninth in the USRA B-Modified A-Feature Race while Madison’s Doug Wallis was 19th. Winning the A-Feature was Derek VanVelduizen of Rock Rapids, Iowa.
Ottoson placed third in his heat race and Wallis finished fourth in his heat race. Winning heat races were Corbin Erickson, Sioux Falls; Tanner Koster, Sioux Falls; Aaron DeThury, Sioux Falls; and Tyler Tesch, Lennox.
Madison’s Travis Christensen placed fourth in his heat race in the USRA Hobby Stock division. He did not finish the A-Feature and was scored as 20th. Winning the A-Feature was Josh Bradley of Harrisburg.
Winning USRA Hobby Stock heat races were Brandon Jurrens, Rock Rapids, Iowa; Jason Bradley, Sioux Falls; Josh Bradley and Dustin Gulbrandson, Sioux Falls.
ASCS SPRINT CARS
Ramona’s Ryan Bickett was in Kansas for two ASCS 360 Sprint Car races. On Sept. 8, they were at Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City. Bickett placed 10th in the A-Feature. Winning the A-Feature was Sam Hafetepe, Jr., of Sunnyvale, Texas.
Bickett placed seventh in his heat race.
On Saturday night, action took place at Caney Valley Speedway in Caney, Kan.
Bickett started the night by placing ninth in his heat race and had to go to the B-Feature to qualify for the A-Feature. Bickett placed sixth in the B-Feature and qualified for the A-Feature. Winning the B-Feature was Kyler Johnson of Quinter, Kan.
Bickett placed 17th in the A-Feature. Winning the A-Feature was Seth Bergman, Snohomish, Wash.