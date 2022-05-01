Dakota State University hosted the North Star Athletic Association regular-season title holder and nationally-ranked No. 7 Bellevue (Neb.) in a baseball doubleheader Thursday at Flynn Field.
The Bruins used a seven-run fifth inning to win the opener 16-7, which included an hour-long lightning delay in the bottom of the fifth inning.
The Trojans rallied back in the nightcap in a wild-pitch, walk-off 10-9 victory to earn a split in the battle of the conference’s top two teams in baseball.
DSU, who already secured the No. 2 seed for the upcoming NSAA postseason tournament next weekend in Forest City, Iowa, recorded its first victory over an NAIA Top 10 team. It was DSU’s second win over Bellevue in the last four meetings at Flynn Field.
FRIDAY
DSU played its final home regular-season baseball contests Friday against Bellevue. The Bruins held off the Trojans 5-3 in the first game and won the second game 15-0.
DSU concluded its regular-season schedule with an overall record of 29-16, the most since 2007. It was the first time since 2009-10 that DSU produced a winning record (24-20 ).
The Trojans finished the NSAA schedule with a 15-9 record, the most wins since the league was formed in 2013-14. DSU also finished its home schedule with an 11-7 record, matching the most home wins since 2016.
Bellevue lifted its overall record to 41-10 and finished their league schedule with a 25-2 record. The Bruins already secured their top seed for the conference tournament.
DSU honored its seven seniors: Devin DeBoer, Alec Gannon, Carver Hultgren, David Kirby, Jackson O’Neal, Cameron Pitts and Kahlil Tilbury.
The Postseason Tournament is in Forest City, Iowa, hosted by Waldorf (Iowa).