CHERRY LANESTuesday 7 OpenLeague: 9-20Women's High Game: Erin Schneider 185Women's High Series: Erin Schneider 514Men's High Game: Mark Sullivan 237Men's High Series: Terry Hart 599Pindusters: 9-21High Game: Marissa Kearin 227High Series: Marissa Kearin 633Thursday 7 Men's: 9-22High Game: Kolton Jackson 242High Series: Kolton Jackson 641Sunday 7 Mixed: 9-25Women's High Game: Carrie Crosby 148Women's High Series: Aubrey Larsen 407Men's High Game: Eddy Ullom 224Men's High Series: Eddy Ullom 571Friday SeniorCitizens: 9-23Women's High Game: Janice Kuhle & Verna Hauge 125Women's High Series: Verna Hauge 352Men's High Game: Terry Jenner 216Men's High Series: Terry Jenner 577Tuesday 7 OpenLeague: 9-27Women's High Game: Bethany Winter 148Women's High Series: Bethany Winter 386Men's High Game: Jim Olson 250Men's High Series: Jim Olson 673Pindusters: 9-28High Game: Erin Schneider 214High Series: Erin Schneider 530Thursday 7 Men's: 9-29High Game: Rick Goth 246High Series: Rick Goth 663