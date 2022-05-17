Chester Golf

CHESTER'S Jadyn McDonald shot a personal best (77) to place first at the Sioux Valley golf meet in Volga on Monday. 

 Submitted photo

It was a good day for the Chester Area golf team on Monday at the Sioux Valley Invitational in Volga.

Chester’s Chase McDonald took home first place individually for the boys with a score of 76. Jadyn McDonald placed first for the girls with a score of 77.

As a team, the Chester boys tied for first place overall with a score of 243. They tied with Colman-Egan and DeSmet for top honors.

Ashton Oliver placed fifth overall with a score of 83. Preston Dorrow placed ninth with a score of 84.

Colman-Egan’s Taylor Kriech placed 10th overall with a round of 85.

Chester’s Brayden Vogel placed 11th with a score of 86.

Colman-Egan’s Berkley Groos placed 12th overall for the girls with a score of 102. Fellow Hawk Savanna Schmidt placed 15th with a score of 109.