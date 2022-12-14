Bowling Scores Dec 14, 2022 Dec 14, 2022 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHERRY LANESTuesday 7 OpenLeague: 11-29Women’s High Game: Rachael Hass 157Women’s High Series: Rachael Hass 424Men’s High Game: Tavyn Hallan 289Men’s High Series: Mitch Schneider 680Pindusters: 11-30High Game: Marissa Kearin 200High Series: Marissa Kearin 569Thursday 7 Men’s: 12-01High Game: Nick Hansen 259High Series: Nick Hansen 668Sunday 7 Mixed: 12-04Women’s High Game: Dawn Oyen 278Women’s High Series: Dawn Oyen 707Men’s High Game: Larry Larsen 265Men’s High Series: Larry Larsen 693 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Tigers will rely on size, veteran leadership this season Sheriff's Office warns of tough road conditions Madison School Board prepares for Christmas break Prep Boys Basketball: Jensen scores 28 for Bulldogs Tigers host Pat Ruml Invitational Law Enforcement Blotter Troop 5 Boy Scouts gain three new Eagles More slide-ins occur in Lake County as roads remain slick Prep Sports Roundup: Raiders improve to 2-0 Editorial: Smaller communities can get infrastructure help Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form