Audrey Nelson enjoyed what can only be described as a successful season during her sophomore year at Madison High School.
During the fall, Nelson earned All-State honors in volleyball. She set a school record in the high jump this past spring as a member of Madison’s track and field team.
Nelson was a key member of Madison’s volleyball team that finished the 2021 season with an 18-9 record and reached the Class A Region 3 semifinal. She finished her sophomore season with 424 kills and earned All-State honors.
“Earning this award was very special to me,” Nelson said. “It showed that all of my long hours spent in the gym are starting to pay off.”
Nelson has been playing competitive volleyball since fifth grade. It’s a sport she picked up due to family ties. Nelson said her older sister Grace had a particular influence on her getting interested in the sport.
“My family introduced me to the sport,” Nelson said. “My sister and cousins were the biggest contributors to my love of the sport. I remember going to my older sister’s games, and the intensity and electric atmosphere was amazing. Additionally, for family reunions, holidays or really any occasion, it is tradition to set up a volleyball net and have everyone play. It is fun, yet very competitive.”
Aside from earning All-State honors this past fall, Nelson also earned AAU All-American honors the past two years for her performance as a member of her AAU team.
Whether it’s playing for the Bulldogs, her AAU team or just a friendly back-yard game with family, Nelson loves everything that comes with playing the game of volleyball.
“I love the competition and strategy that comes with playing the sport,” Nelson said.
“I also love the friends I have made during the club and school seasons.”
Nelson has been a member of the varsity squad at Madison since her freshman year. After enjoying a successful sophomore season, Nelson plans to put together another All-State-worthy performance in 2022, while helping the Bulldogs enjoy another winning season.
“During my junior season, I hope to beat my personal record for kills and blocks in a match,” Nelson said. “A second goal I have is to play all the way around.”
It was never any doubt that Nelson was going to play volleyball. It’s a sport that she fell in love with at an early age. Track and field, on the other hand, is something that came out of left field.
“Track was something that I had never seriously considered,” Nelson said. “Coach Maxine Unterbrunner was one of the main reasons why I went out for track. She was persistent that I give it a try. One day, she literally chased me down the hallway with the sign-up sheet. I thought I might be good at some of the events and I wanted to try it out.”
Nelson’s premonitions were correct. During her first year competing in track and field, Nelson set a school record in the high jump multiple times.
Nelson first tied the school record in the high jump at the DAK XII meet with a mark of 5-04. That mark set a DAK XII meet record.
At the Region 3A meet, Nelson broke the school record and set a meet record with a mark of 5-05.
At the Class A State Track and Field Meet, Nelson broke her own record with a mark of 5-06.
During her first year competing in track and field, Nelson set multiple records and finished it off by placing second overall in the high jump at the Class A State Track and Field meet.
“It was an unexpected and pleasant surprise,” Nelson said.
“Now, however, I am motivated to beat my own record. I hope to get better every day. I am hoping to beat my high jump record this spring.”