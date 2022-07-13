Ever since he can remember, Aiden Jensen has been dribbling a basketball. The Madison High School senior eats, sleeps and breathes the game.
“I picked up a basketball as early as I can remember,” Jensen said. “I started playing basketball around five years old on a little basketball hoop. I also shot outside in my driveway whenever I could.”
Jensen started playing competitive basketball as soon as he could. His mother Danielle Jensen coached him until he reached seventh grade. Jensen credits his mother for developing a passion for the game of basketball.
“My mom was the one that introduced me to the game of basketball at a young age,” Jensen said. “Ever since then. I just kept wanting to play more.”
Jensen has been a member of the Madison varsity squad since he was a sophomore. The 2021-22 season marked his first year as a starter for the Bulldogs.
Jensen finished his first year averaging 15.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game.
As Jensen prepares for his senior season, he’s setting some lofty goals for himself and his teammates.
“I want to make and win the state tournament,” Jensen said. “An individual goal I have for myself is to be an All-State player.”
When Jensen is playing for the Bulldogs, he’s likely in the gym honing his craft or playing with his AAU team out of Sioux Falls. He has been part of the Pentagon Schoolers since his sophomore year. It’s a team made up of some of the best players in the state of South Dakota. While playing for the Pentagon Schoolers, Jensen has been able to travel across the country to play the sport that he loves. On top of that, he has been able to build relationships that he’d never have if it weren’t for basketball.
“There’s so many little things that make me like the game of basketball,” Jensen said, “all the relationships I’ve made through basketball.”
On top of the relationships that Jensen has forged during his prep playing career, he loves all the emotions that go with playing basketball.
“The anticipation of waiting for the ref to throw up the jump ball to start the game,” Jensen said. “
The emotion of the crowd during a close game. The feeling in the locker room with your team after a big win. The memories you make in basketball will last a lifetime.”