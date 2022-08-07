Purchase Access

A team that features a blend of returnees and newcomers will get to experience its first competition against an opponent together as the South Dakota State University men’s basketball team is slated to travel to The Bahamas to complete a foreign tour that consists of two matchups.

The team departs on Aug. 7 and returns on Aug. 12.