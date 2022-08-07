A team that features a blend of returnees and newcomers will get to experience its first competition against an opponent together as the South Dakota State University men’s basketball team is slated to travel to The Bahamas to complete a foreign tour that consists of two matchups.
The team departs on Aug. 7 and returns on Aug. 12.
The Jackrabbits, who have spent time in the gym together throughout the summer, heads to Nassau, Bahamas, as part of an international trip that the NCAA rules allows once every four years. SDSU’s previous trip came in 2019 when the Jacks traveled to Montreal and Ottawa.
While in The Bahamas, the Jackrabbits will take on the Egyptian National Team along with the House of Hoops and Dreams club team.
The opportunity to be able to get his program experience against unfamiliar faces ahead of the 2022-23 season is something head coach Eric Henderson is looking forward to for his group.
“We are extremely excited to head to The Bahamas and challenge our team,” Henderson said. “Growth is important to all teams, and the growth this team has shown this summer has been awesome. We look forward to seeing that growth against some extremely talented teams.”
The Jacks will get a chance to experience Atlantis Paradise Island between game days and before heading back to Brookings. It’ll be the last team activity before the start of the fall semester.
“Connectivity is vitally important to a team’s success,” Henderson said. “The time together as a team and the ability to impact less fortunate people in The Bahamas, through community service efforts while we are there, are way more important than any basket we will score.”