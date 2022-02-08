The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders closed out the game on a 10-2 run to defeat the Chester Flyers 59-50 in Rutland on Monday.
The Raiders unveiled a new defense on Monday that gave the Flyers fits. ORR’s 3-2 pressure zone led to 13 steals and some easy fastbreak points.
“We practiced a new zone defense last Friday to prepare for Chester’s shooters,” ORR head coach Crystal Hansen said. “We ran a 3-2 zone to put ball pressure on the shooters and took advantage of the Rutland court by spreading out the defense.”
ORR’s Julia Trygstad opened the scoring to put the Raiders up 2-0. Chester’s Emery Larson scored the first five points of the game to give the Flyers a 5-4 lead.
A basket from Trygstad gave ORR a 6-5 lead. Chester’s Kaylor Geraets put the Flyers back up 7-6. Larson then knocked down a three-pointer to give the Flyers a 10-6 lead.
At the end of the first quarter, the Flyers held a 16-11 lead. Larson opened the scoring in the second quarter to put the Flyers up 18-12.
With the Flyers holding a 20-14 lead, the Raiders went on an 8-0 run to reclaim the lead at 22-20.
A pair of Jacy Wolf free throws broke a 22-22 tie to put the Flyers up 24-22. ORR’s Bailey Hyland hit a three-pointer to put the Raiders up 25-24.
Chester’s Emmerson Eppard responded with a three-pointer of her own to give the Flyers the 27-25 halftime lead.
To start the second half, Brooklyn Hageman knocked down a midrange jumper for the Raiders to tie the game back up at 27-27.
A basket from Trygstad put the Raiders up 29-27. Larson responded with a basket of her own to tie the game back up at 29-29.
With the game tied at 33-33, Alivia Bickett made a layup to put the Raiders ahead 35-33. Eppard tied the game back up at 35-35. At the end of the third quarter, the two teams were deadlocked at 37.
A three-pointer from Hyland gave the Raiders a 40-37 early in the fourth quarter. With the Flyers trailing 31-37, baskets from Larson and Eppard tied the game at 41-41.
A basket from Eppard gave the Flyers a 43-41 lead. Larson then knocked down a three-pointer to push Chester’s lead to 46-42.
Trygstad answered Larson’s three-pointer with a deep ball of her own to trim Chester’s lead to 46-45.
Bickett hit a basket to put the Raiders up 47-46. A basket from Raegan Hoff put the Flyers back on top at 48-47.
That’s when the Raiders started their run. Trygstad scored four straight points for the Raiders to put them up 51-48 with two minutes left to play. A basket from Bickett with just over a minute left to play made it a 53-50 ORR lead.
Trygstad finished the game with 21 points, six rebounds and eight steals for the Raiders. Bickett scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Hyland ended the game with 12 points and five rebounds. Hageman chipped in with eight points and eight boards.
Larson scored 23 points and grabbed five rebounds for the Flyers. Eppard scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds.
With the win, the Raiders have now won three straight games and are 8-11 overall. They’ll look to pick up their fourth straight win on Friday, when they host DeSmet.
The loss dropped Chester to 4-13 overall. They’ll look to pick up their fifth win of the season when they host Canistota on Friday.