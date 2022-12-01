For the second time in three seasons, South Dakota State University will host Delaware in a Football Championship Subdivision playoff game.
Kickoff for the Round of 16 contest is set for 2 p.m. Saturday at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings.
Video coverage of the game will be exclusively through the ESPN+ streaming platform (subscription required).
The top-seeded Jackrabbits enter Saturday’s game on a school-record 10-game winning streak that included posting a perfect 8-0 mark in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.
SDSU, which received a first-round bye, hasn’t played since Nov. 12, when the Jackrabbits closed out their regular season with a 31-7 home victory over Illinois State.
Delaware, meanwhile, improved to 8-4 overall with a 56-17 home victory over Saint Francis (Pa.) in opening-round action Nov. 26.
The Blue Hens earned an at-large playoff berth after notching a 4-4 record in the Colonial Athletic Association race.
The two programs met in the semifinals of the FCS playoffs during the 2020-21 spring season with the Jackrabbits earning their first berth in a football national title game with a 33-3 victory on May 8, 2021, in Brookings.
SDSU’s playoff march is presented by partners First PREMIER Bank, Hefty Seed, Brookings Health and Mustang Seeds.
THE SERIES
Saturday’s game will mark the third meeting on the gridiron between SDSU and Delaware.
The Blue Hens won the inaugural meeting in the series 26-3 on Sept. 11, 2010, in Newark, Del., while the Jackrabbits returned the favor with a 33-3 playoff victory during the 2020-21 spring season.
SDSU has played three other CAA opponents in the postseason and holds a 4-1 playoff record against the rival league.
The Jackrabbits own two wins over Villanova (2016, 2021), as well as a home victory over New Hampshire in the 2017 FCS playoffs.
Later in 2017, the Jackrabbits suffered a semifinal loss at James Madison.
JMU is currently transitioning to the Football Bowl Subdivision.
PLAYOFF HISTORY
SDSU is making its 13th postseason appearance in its football history.
With 12 of those berths coming as a member of the Football Championship Subdivision.
SDSU’s lone appearance in the NCAA Division II football playoffs came in 1979. When the Jacks dropped a 50-7 decision at Youngstown State.
The Jackrabbits have compiled a 14-12 record in the playoffs and are making their 11th consecutive appearance in the FCS playoffs.
SDSU made its lone appearance in a national title game during the 2020-21 spring season.
