The Madison Central School Board approved forming a high school wrestling co-op with students in the Oldham-Ramona and Rutland school districts.
On Monday night, Activities Director Mike Ricke said that he and the activities directors at both O-R and Rutland came up with the terms of the agreement.
The Oldham-Ramona and Rutland school boards need to approve the agreement before it goes into effect.
Under the agreement, athletes from O-R and Rutland would wrestle under the Madison Bulldogs name. The two districts would pay Madison $600 per athlete to cover costs like transportation, coaching salaries, benefits, registration, facility use and other expenses.
The amount paid by O-R and Rutland would be reconsidered every two years by comparing Madison’s costs with the number of total athletes.
“If Madison’s numbers go down, that cost could go up. If the number of athletes Madison has goes way up, that cost could come down a little bit based on that per athlete cost,” said Ricke.
Madison will incur all costs of getting O-R-R athletes to the meets from Madison, and will keep all revenues from hosting a meet. O-R-R athletes and parents will be responsible for getting athletes to practices. Madison takes over liability when transporting all athletes to meets.
Ricke said that he’s currently anticipating three students from the O-R and Rutland districts to participate in Madison’s program this year, one each from the 7th, 8th and 9th grades. The number will be finalized by the Monday after Thanksgiving. The Madison district will bill O-R-R at or after their December meeting.