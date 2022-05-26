Pole vaulting is a family tradition for Aaron Hawkes and his brothers. The eldest brother Caleb got it all started. Then Ammon followed in his footsteps. Now, Aaron is carrying on that tradition as a sophomore at Madison High School.
“My two older brothers did it in high school,” Hawkes said. “I just decided to follow in their footsteps and give it a shot.”
Watching his brothers compete in the event played a role in Hawkes wanting to try pole vaulting. He said it’s the adrenaline rush that he gets while competing in the event that kept him coming back for more.
“I love the rush,” Hawkes said. “I love the thrill. It’s such an amazingly complicated event. I love the challenge that comes with it. I would consider it the most technically complicated event in track and field. I just love the challenge. You have to have speed, strength and agility. I like to be able to push myself, and this event does that.”
The youngest of the Hawkes brothers will be competing in the pole vault at the Class A State Track and Field meet on Friday in Sioux Falls. It will mark the second time that Hawkes has competed at the state meet in the event after qualifying as a freshman.
The success Hawkes has enjoyed as a pole vaulter comes as no surprise to Madison’s track and field coach.
“He’s got a really good coach. Coach Devon Bruna does a really good job,” Madison track and field coach Maxine Unterbrunner said. “His brother Ammon, unfortunately, didn’t get to pole vault his senior year due to COVID. I have no doubt that he would have been first or second in the state. It’s really become a family of pole vaulters.”
Hawkes echoed what Unterbrunner said about Coach Bruna. The Madison sophomore credits his coach for helping him become a successful pole vaulter.
“My coaches have been really great,” Hawkes said. “Maxine Unterbrunner has been great. Our pole vault coach, Devon Bruna, has really been motivating. He’s really invested in all of us. I credit a lot of my success to them.”
At the region meet in Harrisburg, Hawkes took home first place with a mark of 13-00.00. Hawkes also placed first at the DAK XII Conference meet. Earning first place in both those meets was a huge honor for Hawkes.
“It was really great,” Hawkes said. “I got the gold medal for both our conference and region meets. Last year at this time, I couldn’t have even imagined accomplishing that. I’m just confident. I consider myself to be blessed that I’m still improving each day. I’m able to keep raising the bar.”
Hawkes is hoping to continue to raise that bar at the state meet, where he’s hoping to earn a medal.
“It would be really great to get in the top eight and get a medal,” Hawkes said. “I’d love to get into the top five. It would be a nice way to end the season.”