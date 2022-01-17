It was all Colman-Egan in the first eight minutes of their girls basketball contest against Pipestone Area on Saturday. The visiting Arrows struggled just to get it past halfcourt in the opening quarter, as the C-E Hawks raced out to a 26-2 lead.
The Arrows made adjustments, but the Hawks were able to hold off Pipestone to pick up the 63-54 victory.
CE’s Mackenzie Hemmer scored the game’s first five points, capped off by the senior making a free throw to convert a three-point play.
With the Hawks holding a 15-0 lead, the Arrows made a pair of free throws with 4:03 left in the first quarter to get on the scoreboard.
At the end of the first quarter, the Hawks held a commanding 26-2 lead. Hemmer finished the frame with 21 points and six rebounds.
In the second quarter, the Arrows’ offense came alive, as they outscored the Hawks 15-10. Despite outscoring the Hawks in the period, the Arrows still trailed 36-17.
The Arrows continued to eat away at CE’s lead in the third quarter. Pipestone outscored the Hawks 18-15 to make it a 51-35 ballgame to start the fourth period.
In the fourth quarter, the Arrows outscored the Hawks 19-12, but the 24-point first-quarter deficit was too much to overcome as the Hawks held on to win 63-54.
Hemmer finished the game with 36 points and 12 rebounds for the Hawks. Hailey Larson reached double figures with 11 points.
With the victory, the Hawks improved to 8-1 overall and extended their winning streak to five games.