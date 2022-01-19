After finishing ninth in the Jerry Opbroek Invitational in Mitchell on Saturday, the Madison Bulldogs wrestling team was eager to get back on the mats on Tuesday in Dell Rapids.
The Bulldogs went 2-0 with a pair of victories over Elk Point Jefferson and Dakota Valley.
“It was nice to get a couple of conference dual wins after a tough weekend,” Madison wrestling coach Chris Waba said. “We were hoping the kids would respond, and with the matches we were able to wrestle, our kids were able to be the aggressors. We will need to continue to find that second gear as the season continues on and we start to progress toward the postseason. We have a conference tournament this weekend, and we are excited for the challenge.”
Madison 58, Elk Point Jefferson 22
The Bulldogs picked up three wins by forfeit to open the match against EPJ. In the first contested match of the night, Madison’s Carson Wolf defeated Gunner Ewing by major decision (12-3) in the 126-pound division.
Following Wolf’s victory, the Bulldogs won the next two matches via forfeit. In the 220-pound division, Alex Swedlund defeated EPJ’s Hunter Sharkey by pinfall.
Madison 78,
Dakota Valley 4
Madison won the first six matches against Dakota Valley by forfeit. In the 152-pound division, Sutton Bern defeated DAVA’s Latrell Watson by pinfall.
The Bulldogs then won the next two matches by forfeit. In the 182-pound division, Riley Kearin won by fall over DAVA’s Brodey Ballinger.
In the 220-pound division, Braxton Bjorklund won by fall over DAVA’s Samson Do.
The Bulldogs will be back in action on Saturday, when they travel to Canton to take part in the DAK XII Conference Tournament.