ORR

OLDHAM-RAMONA/RUTLAND'S Paige Hanson recently recorded her 1,000th career assist. Pictured are (back, left) Bailey Hyland, Bella Malisch, Grace Feige, Paige Hanson, Emily Matson, Julia Trygstad, Camlin Schneider, (front) Hayden Oftedal, Brooklyn Hageman and Alivia Bickett

 Submitted photo

Paige Hanson has been playing competitive volleyball since she was in sixth grade and has been a member of the Oldham-Ramona/Rutland varsity team since she was a freshman.

A goal that Hanson set for herself at the start of her prep volleyball career was to reach the 1,000 assists milestone. It’s a goal that Hanson recently achieved at a tournament at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. “To reach 1,000 career assists has been a goal of mine since I was a freshman, so to reach that goal my senior year is really special for me,” Hanson said. “I definitely could not have reached this goal without the support of my coaches and teammates. It takes a dig and a kill to get an assist, so my teammates have played a vital role in helping me to reach this goal.”