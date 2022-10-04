Paige Hanson has been playing competitive volleyball since she was in sixth grade and has been a member of the Oldham-Ramona/Rutland varsity team since she was a freshman.
A goal that Hanson set for herself at the start of her prep volleyball career was to reach the 1,000 assists milestone. It’s a goal that Hanson recently achieved at a tournament at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. “To reach 1,000 career assists has been a goal of mine since I was a freshman, so to reach that goal my senior year is really special for me,” Hanson said. “I definitely could not have reached this goal without the support of my coaches and teammates. It takes a dig and a kill to get an assist, so my teammates have played a vital role in helping me to reach this goal.”
Hanson is one of three seniors on the roster for the Raiders. Kaylee Stratton, ORR’s head coach, said that Hanson accomplishing the 1,000 assists milestone is a credit to the work that she puts into her craft.
“Her greatest strength on the court is utilizing her height to read the opponents’ blockers, while working hard to give her teammates the best possible ball to put them in position to score,” Stratton said. “Paige has a great work ethic on and off the court, which earned her a team captain position this season. She has been a key factor in our program’s improvement over the past few seasons.”
It takes teamwork to record an assist. It takes a player to get a dig and then an outside or middle hitter to slam down a kill. It takes all six players on the court working in unison. That synergy is what Hanson loves about volleyball.
“I love the game of volleyball because it is the ultimate team sport,” Hanson said. “You have to create strong bonds with your teammates in order to be successful on the court. Those relationships are what makes this so special to me.”
The Raiders are currently 9-7 overall this season and have seven regular-season games left on the schedule. Hanson and her teammates are hoping to finish the season strong and set themselves up for a long playoff run.
“Our goal for the rest of this season is to continue to work as a team,” Hanson said. “We want to make a postseason run.”
Hanson is a three-sport athlete for the Raiders. After the volleyball season, she’s a member of the basketball team; in the spring, she’s a member of the track and field team. Over the years, Hanson has forged meaningful relationships with her teammates. That’s what she will miss the most about being a Raider.
“There are many things I will miss about being a Raider, but the main thing I will miss is playing sports with all of my friends and getting to spend every day with them at practice,” Hanson said. “When you spend that much time together, you become family, and that is something that I will miss the most.”