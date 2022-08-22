ORR volleyball

PAIGE HANSON of Oldham-Ramona/Rutland sets the ball during a volleyball match last fall. Hanson is one of three seniors on the roster for ORR's volleyball team this fall. 

 Submitted photo

Last fall the Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders finished the regular volleyball season with a 14-14 record. The Raiders lost to Colman-Egan, the eventual Class B state runners-up, in the opening round of the Region 4 quarterfinals.

The Raiders graduated four seniors from last year’s 14-win team, but they return a strong core to the court this season. It’s a core that includes a trio of seniors who bring back plenty of varsity experience for ORR Head Coach Kaylee Stratton.