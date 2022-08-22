Last fall the Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders finished the regular volleyball season with a 14-14 record. The Raiders lost to Colman-Egan, the eventual Class B state runners-up, in the opening round of the Region 4 quarterfinals.
The Raiders graduated four seniors from last year’s 14-win team, but they return a strong core to the court this season. It’s a core that includes a trio of seniors who bring back plenty of varsity experience for ORR Head Coach Kaylee Stratton.
“All three of them bring positive leadership,” Stratton said. “They have a few years of experience on the varsity court. All three of them are quiet leaders who like to model what being great teammates looks like.”
Those seniors are Paige Hanson, Brooklyn Hageman and Kylee Misar. That trio will be joined by a pair of juniors that earned All-Conference honors as sophomores. Julia Trygstad earned All-Conference honors and Alivia Bickett earned All-Conference honorable mention.
Trygstad returns as one of the team’s top performers last season. Like the seniors, Stratton said that Trygstad provides great leadership on the court.
“She brings a lot of positive energy and leadership,” Stratton said. “She’s like a coach out on the court for us. She’s an all-around great athlete.”
The Raiders are hoping to build off their successful 2021 season and, as Stratton starts her sixth season as head coach, she believes they have the pieces in place to finish in the top half of their conference.
“We look forward to a competitive season with a lot of growth in our program,” Stratton said. “A goal of ours is to finish in the top half of the conference and earn more wins than last season.”
The Raiders will open the season on Tuesday in Rutland when they host Canistota. The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.