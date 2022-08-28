Last fall, the Madison Bulldogs bested Dell Rapids 38-28 in the Class 11A state semifinals. The Bulldogs went on to win the state championship with a 31-0 victory against Milbank.
Trojan Field in Madison was the site for a rematch of that state semifinals matchup on Friday. This time it was Dell Rapids coming out on top. The fourth-ranked team in Class 11A defeated the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs 33-14 to kick off the 2022 season.
After a Dell Rapids interception and a Madison three-and-out, the Dell Rapids Quarriers started their second possession at their own 18 yard line with 9:34 left in the first quarter. They marched down the field on a 15-play, 82-yard drive that chewed up 8 minutes and 13 seconds off the clock. It was a drive in which Dell Rapids converted on two fourth-down attempts and with a two-yard passing touchdown on fourth down.
The Bulldogs went three-and-out on their second drive of the game. After Madison’s defense made a stop on fourth down, the Bulldogs’ offense again went three-and-out.
Dell Rapids scored on a five-yard rushing touchdown with 2:52 left in the first half to take a 14-0 lead.
A Bruce Galde run picked up Madison’s first first down of the game with 2:06 left in the second quarter. Following the Galde run, quarterback Ben Brooks connected with Shane Veenhof to set up Madison inside the 20 yard line with 1:29 left in the first half.
With 15 seconds left in the half, Brooks connected with Galde for a seven-yard passing touchdown to get the Bulldogs on the board and make it a 14-7 ballgame in favor of Dell Rapids at halftime.
The Bulldogs got the ball to start the second half,but were unable to move the chains. They went three-and-out for the fourth time in the ballgame.
Dell Rapids scored on a five-yard rushing touchdown with 2:51 left in the third quarter to make it a 20-7 game. The extra point was blocked by the Bulldogs.
With the Bulldogs facing a 4th and one at Dell Rapids’ 24 yard line, Brooks took it himself to move the chains. On 4th and 10, Brooks connected with Andrew Comes to set up the Bulldogs at the 1 yard line. Galde took it from 1 yard out to make it a 20-14 ballgame with 10:23 left in the game.
Dell Rapids answered with a one-yard rushing touchdown of its own to make it a 26-14 game with 4:43 left in the fourth quarter. Dell Rapids tacked on one more score to make the final 33-14.
The Bulldogs will look to bounce back on Friday when they travel to Milbank to take on the Milbank Bulldogs. Milbank lost their season-opener against Beresford 41-6.