MADISON's BRUCE GALDE crosses the goal line to score on a seven-yard passing touchdown against Dell Rapids on Friday at Trojan Field in Madison. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

Last fall, the Madison Bulldogs bested Dell Rapids 38-28 in the Class 11A state semifinals. The Bulldogs went on to win the state championship with a 31-0 victory against Milbank.

Trojan Field in Madison was the site for a rematch of that state semifinals matchup on Friday. This time it was Dell Rapids coming out on top. The fourth-ranked team in Class 11A defeated the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs 33-14 to kick off the 2022 season.