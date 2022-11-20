Dakota State University made its fifth straight appearance, representing the North Star Athletic Association, in the NAIA Men’s Cross-Country National Championship Friday morning at Apalachee Regional Park. Thirty-four 34 teams and 318 runners competed in the 8K race.
DSU placed 33rd as a team, scoring 851 points. Dordt captured the team title with 97 points. Abraham Cheleangam of Oklahoma City won the individual national title with a time of 23:41.9.
Freshman Curtis Johnson led the Trojans with a personal record of 26:5.5 for a 173rd-place finish. Taylor Myers had a personal record of 26:9.3 for a 176th-place finish.
Tyler Kennedy ran in his fourth straight NAIA national meet and placed 250th with a time of 26:53.6 for DSU. His time was the NAIA national meet personal best. Evan Slominski produced the NAIA national meet record time of 27:9 to finish 257th. Cody Farland hit the NAIA national meet record time of 27:5.5 to place 264th.
Colter Elkin posted the NAIA national meet record of 27:35.8 to finish 285th for DSU. Martin Bailey finished 299th with a time of 28:3.7.
It was the third consecutive national cross-country meet appearance for Myers, Slominski and Bailey. Farland and Elkin made their second straight appearance.
Freshman Lindsey Roth of DSU competed in her first NAIA Women’s Cross Country National Championship. The 43rd annual running of the national meet saw 326 runners in the 5K race.
Roth, who represented the NSAA as the automatic individual qualifier after finishing second in the conference meet, clocked a time of 20:24.8 to place 269th.