Dakota State University made its fifth straight appearance, representing the North Star Athletic Association, in the NAIA Men’s Cross-Country National Championship Friday morning at Apalachee Regional Park. Thirty-four 34 teams and 318 runners competed in the 8K race.

DSU placed 33rd as a team, scoring 851 points. Dordt captured the team title with 97 points. Abraham Cheleangam of Oklahoma City won the individual national title with a time of 23:41.9.