The National High School Athletic Coaches Association recently announced the nominees for National Coach of the Year awards.
Chester’s Misty Larson is one of eight finalists for the National Boys’ Track and Field Coach of the Year.
The winner of the award will be announced during the NHSACA Convention in Altoona, Iowa, in June.
“I’m honored and humbled to be a finalist for the National Boys’ Track & Field Coach of the Year,” Larson said. “I have been extremely fortunate to be surrounded by great assistant coaches and amazing athletes over the years, and this award is an extension of our team’s hard work, dedication and success.”
Larson has been the track coach at Chester High School for eight years. During those eight years, the Flyers won the State B Boys Track and Field Meet in 2017. The Flyers also won the Combined State titles in 2016, 2017 and 2018.
“Mrs. Larson has been a tremendous asset to the Chester Area School boys’ and girls’ program,” Chester athletic director Julie Eppard said.
“Her practices are detailed and laid out to help students reach their greatest success. She puts great thought into what events students will participate in.”
During Larson’s tenure as head coach, the Flyers have enjoyed success on the field. A big reason for that success is due to Larson’s passion for helping her student athletes.
“Her heart and passion is what makes her unique,” Eppard said. “During track meets, Coach Larson is all over checking in with her athletes.
She’s always the first to greet her student-athletes at the finish line with words of encouragement. The love she has for her program and her students is truly amazing.”