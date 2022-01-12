The North Star Athletic Association announced its baseball coaches’ preseason poll for the 2022 season Tuesday.
Bellevue (Neb.) was voted as the unanimous favorite to win the league title, collecting all eight first place votes and 64 points in the poll.
Points are awarded on an 8-1 basis and coaches can vote for their own team.
Mayville State (N.D.) placed second in the preseason poll with 53 points, followed by Valley City State (N.D.) third with 50 points. Waldorf (Iowa) fourth with 35 points, while Dickinson State (N.D.) fifth with 32 points.
Dakota State University collected 30 points to place sixth in the NSAA baseball preseason poll. Viterbo (Wis.) was seventh with 16 points, while Presentation (S.D.) was eighth with eight points.
DSU finished its 2020 season with an overall record of 20-25 and 13-15 in the NSAA. The Trojans tied for most overall and conference victories since the 2016 season. The Trojans also qualified for the NSAA conference postseason tournament.
The Trojans are set to open the 2022 season with a four-game series with Avila (Mo.) in Kansas City, Mo., on Feb. 11-12.
The NSAA baseball conference season officially kicks off on March 18, when DSU hosts a four-game series with Waldorf at Flynn Field. Each NSAA school is slated to play 28 NSAA contests.
All eight NSAA members will play in the conference tournament on May 6-9 in Forest City, Iowa.
There is an automatic bid from the NSAA to the NAIA Baseball National Tournament Opening Round, which is scheduled for May 16-19. The NSAA postseason tournament winner will earn a trip to the national tournament’s opening round, at nine sites announced by the NAIA national office this spring.
The NAIA Baseball World Series will be played in Lewiston, Idaho, from May 27-June 3.