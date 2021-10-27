The Madison Lady Bulldogs C and JV teams wrapped up their seasons at Brookings High School on Monday night.
The C team fell 0-2 to the Brooking Bobcats with scores of 15-25 and 19-25. Madison’s Kate Johnson finished the match with five kills while Evelyn Davis contributed two kills. Chloe Sargent led the way with four set assists and Katelyn Schouwenburg added three.
The Lady Bulldogs were led by Cambree Hunsley and Schouwenburg at the service line with eight total aces.
Defensively, Julia Dossett dug up six balls and Maggie Engebretson contributed three digs. Lindsey King and Hunsley worked together to have one block assist for the night.
The Lady Bulldogs C team ended the season 11-7.
The Madison JV volleyball team lost to Brookings 1-2 with scores of 20-25, 25-21 and 9-15. Johnson led the way for the JV team with six kills and Karley Lurz added four kills for the Lady Bulldogs.
Shelby Mennis and Schouwenburg directed the Lady Bulldog offense with a total of 17 set assists. The JV team had a strong showing at the service line with both Mennis and Johnson both racking up three aces.
Cadence Zens and Keara Wagner led the Lady Bulldogs defensively with 21 total digs. At the net, Lurz and Johnson each had three block assists.
The Madison JV team finished 10-11 on the season.
The Madison JV and C volleyball teams worked hard all season long to improve skills with ever, said Coach Katie Weeldryer.