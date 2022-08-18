Last season. the Howard Tigers won their fourth state title since 2004 after defeating Herried/Selby Area 55-18 in the Class 9A State Championship Football Game.
The lopsided victory in the state title game capped off a season in which the Tigers dominated the competition. Howard went 12-0 behind a defense that pitched four shutouts and gave up just 10 points per game.
This season, the Tigers have moved up to Class 9AA. However, that step up in competition hasn’t changed the goals surrounding the Howard football program.
“Our goals never change in Howard,” said Howard head coach Pat Ruml. “I think the championship is on the horizon. This year’s group is no different. They expect to be there in the end. The goals don’t change with graduations. The guys want to keep the team stuff going. We just need to play our game and do the things we do well.”
The identity of Howard football has always been strong defensive play. Despite losing three All-State performers from last year’s state championship caliber, the Tigers figure to have a stifling defense this fall.
“We’re going to be pretty good there again this year,” Ruml said.
“I expect the defense to be a big part of our success. This year we return our whole secondary and all but one of our starting defensive linemen. I think our defensive line sets the tone and our linebackers follow. Our defensive backs should be really good this year.”
The Tigers return six starters on offense from last season. It was an offense that averaged 42.8 points per game and scored 50 or more points in three games.
Griffin Clubb is one of the returning starters. Last season, he rushed for 693 yards and nine rushing touchdowns.
“He’s put on some more muscle,” Ruml said.
“He’s a physical player. He came from another school and he kind of learned our system on the go; toward the end of the year, things started to click for him. I expect him to have an even better year this year because he knows what to expect.”
Taiden Hoyer is back as the team’s starting quarterback. Ruml said that the junior quarterback had a strong summer going to camps and hitting the weight room.
“He’s much improved from last year,” Ruml said. “He went to some camps. He’s 15 pounds heavier than he was last year. It all starts with him.”
Along the offensive line, the Tigers return three starters. Kaden Hofer was an All-State guard last season. Jack Neises returns at the other guard position and Ryder Erickson is back at center. At the tight end position, Atticus Darnell returns.
“Our offensive line is going to be the thing that makes us go,” Ruml said. “Our offensive line play should be really good this year.”
The Tigers open the season as the top-ranked team in Class 9AA and will square off against fourth-ranked Hanson to kick off the 2022 season on Friday night in Howard.
“We have to take care of the ball,” Ruml said. “You can’t get behind Hanson. They run an offense where they can get first downs and keep the chains moving. We have to be the more physical team. We have to run the ball to be able to set up the pass. It’s a tough opener for both of us. It should be a hard-hitting football game.”