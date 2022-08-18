Ruml reaches milestone: 100 football victories

PAT RUML addresses his players during halftime of a game last fall. The 2022 season will mark Ruml's 15th year as the Howard head football coach. 

 Daily Leader file photo by Larry Leeds

Last season. the Howard Tigers won their fourth state title since 2004 after defeating Herried/Selby Area 55-18 in the Class 9A State Championship Football Game.

The lopsided victory in the state title game capped off a season in which the Tigers dominated the competition. Howard went 12-0 behind a defense that pitched four shutouts and gave up just 10 points per game.