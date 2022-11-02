Dordt, the No. 13 ranked team in the nation, flexed its muscles against Dakota State University’s women at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls on Tuesday evening. The Defenders built a double-digit lead in the first quarter and never took their foot off the gas en route to a 89-68 victory against the Trojans.
Elsie Aslesen opened the scoring to put the Trojans up 2-0. Unfortunately, it would be the only lead for DSU in the game.
The Defenders answered with a three-pointer to take a 3-2 lead. It was the first of eight three-pointers that the Defenders would knock down.
Caitlin Dyer split a pair of free throws for the Trojans to tie the game at 8-8 with 5:54 left in the first quarter.
After Courtney Menning knocked down a pair of free throws to trim Dordt’s lead to 12-10, the Defenders went on a 7-0 run to push their lead to 19-10.
A basket from Savannah Waldorf put an end to Dordt’s run, but the Defenders answered Waldorf’s basket with a three-pointer to extend their lead to 22-12.
At the end of the first quarter, the Defenders held a 28-15 lead. Aslesen opened the second quarter by scoring back-to-back buckets to trim Dordt’s lead to 28-19.
The Defenders went on a 14-0 run to push their lead to 42-19. Sidney Fick put an end to Dordt’s scoring run by knocking down back-to-back three-pointers to trim the lead to 44-25.
At the end of the first half, Dordt held a 51-32 lead. With DSU trailing 55-34 early in the third quarter, Olivia Ritter hit a three-pointer to trim Dordt’s lead to 55-37. A three-pointer from Angela Slattery once again cut Dordt’s lead to 17 at 57-40.
At the end of the third quarter, Dordt held a 71-50 lead. That 21-point fourth quarter was too much to overcome for the Trojans as they fell 89-68.
Menning led the Trojans with 17 points. Slattery chipped in with nine points. Aslesen scored eight points and grabbed seven rebounds. Waldorf scored eight points and grabbed six rebounds.
DSU will be back on the hardwood on Friday when the women’s team travels to Nebraska for the Cattle Classic in Seward. The Trojans will square off against Briar Cliff on Friday and wrap up the weekend against Concordia University.