DAKOTA STATE'S Angela Slattery goes up for a layup against Dordt at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls on Tuesday. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

Dordt, the No. 13 ranked team in the nation, flexed its muscles against Dakota State University’s women at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls on Tuesday evening. The Defenders built a double-digit lead in the first quarter and never took their foot off the gas en route to a 89-68 victory against the Trojans.

Elsie Aslesen opened the scoring to put the Trojans up 2-0. Unfortunately, it would be the only lead for DSU in the game.