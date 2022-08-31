The Chester Flyers improved to 5-2 overall with a 3-0 victory against McCook Central/Montrose on Tuesday. The Flyers won the first set 25-16, the second set 25-11 and the third set 25-14.
Serena Larson recorded nine kills for the Flyers. Emmerson Eppard recorded seven kills. Lily Van Hal added 18 assists and five aces. Jacy Wolf produced 16 digs, four aces and 13 assists.
The Flyers will be back in action on Tuesday when they host Baltic. Baltic currently has a 5-1 record.
Colman-Egan 3,
Arlington 1
The Colman-Egan Hawks improved to 2-1 with a 3-1 victory against Arlington in Colman on Tuesday. The Hawks won the first two sets 25-20 and 25-20 before dropping the third set 25-18. The Hawks won the fourth set 25-23 to pick up the 3-1 match victory.
Daniela Lee recorded 13 kills and 17 digs for the Hawks. Abby Rhode recorded nine kills. Brynlee Landis added eight kills and 17 digs.
Berkley Groos recorded 26 digs. Lanie Mousel had 19 assists and 11 digs. Ava Mousel recorded 10 assists.
The Hawks will be back in action on Thursday when they host DeSmet. The Bulldogs currently own a 2-1 record.
ORR 3,
Dell Rapids St. Mary 1
The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders won a back-and-forth match against Dell Rapids St. Mary in Dell Rapids on Tuesday. The Raiders and Cardinals battled, with the visiting team picking up the 3-1 match victory.
The Raiders won the opening set 30-28. The Cardinals bounced back to win the second set 25-22. The Raiders won the third set 25-22 and picked up the win in the fourth set 26-24 to secure the 3-1 match victory.
Julia Trygstad recorded eight kills and 11 digs for the Raiders. Alivia Bickett recorded six kills and 10 digs. Paige Hanson added 10 assists and four blocks. Brooklyn Hageman produced 12 assists.
With the win, the Raiders improved to 4-2 overall. ORR will be back in action on Sept. 8 when they host Elkton-Lake Benton.
PREP GOLF
The Madison Bulldogs boys golf team competed in the Sioux Falls Christian Golf Invitational at the Spring Creek Golf Course in Harrisburg on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs were one of 15 teams that competed and placed 11th with a final score of 387. Sioux Falls Christian placed first with a team score of 313.
Jack Olson led the Bulldogs with a final score of 90. Eli Oaks shot a 98 for the Bulldogs, Lucas Mork shot a 99 and Kaden Guisher shot a 100.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Colman-Egan and Howard competed in the McCook Central Montrose Invitational at the McCook Country Club on Tuesday.
As a team, the Colman-Egan girls placed third. Colman-Egan’s Reese Luze placed fourth overall with a time of 21:34.31. Presley Luze was 11th with a time of 23:01.48.
As a team, the Howard boys placed fifth. Howard’s Caden Schwader placed fourth overall with a time of 17:47.05.