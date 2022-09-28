It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish; and the Colman-Egan Hawks finished strong on Tuesday evening against the Howard Tigers. After dropping the first set of the volleyball match 25-19, the Hawks stormed back to win the next three sets and defeat the Tigers 3-1.
The Hawks opened the first set by scoring the first two points, capped off by a Berkley Groos kill. The visiting Tigers stormed back to score the next five points.
A kill from Howard’s Piper Thompson gave the Tigers a 10-7 lead. With the Tigers holding a 12-8 lead, the Hawks scored the next four points to tie the opening set at 12-12.
A kill from Howard’s Kate Connor broke the tie. Connor recorded back-to-back blocks to extend Howard’s lead to 16-12. An ace from Thompson put the Tigers ahead 17-12. Connor recorded back-to-back kills to push Howard’s lead to 19-13.
With the Tigers clinging to a 21-19 lead, Abby Aslesen recorded three straight kills to push Howard’s lead to 24-19. Thompson recorded the set-winning kill to seal the first-set victory for the Tigers.
It was all Colman-Egan in the second set. The Hawks bounced back from the first-set loss to defeat the Tigers 25-13 in the second set.
Kadance Landis finished the second set with four kills for the Hawks.
With the score tied at 5-5 in the third set, the Hawks went on a 5-0 run to take a 10-5 lead. Thompson recorded back-to-back kills for the Tigers to trim Colman-Egan’s lead to 10-7.
An Aslesen kill cut Colman-Egan’s lead to 16-15.
A kill from Landree Callies tied the set at 16-16.
An ace from Canyon Kidd gave the Tigers a 17-16 lead.
With the Hawks holding a 20-19 lead, Groos recorded a kill to extend their lead to 21-19.
Groos had another kill to give the Hawks another two-point lead at 22-20. Following a Connor kill, Groos recorded yet another kill to give the Hawks a 23-21 lead. The Hawks went on to win the set 25-21 and take a 2-1 match lead.
With the score tied 3-3 in the fourth set, Connor recorded a block for the Tigers to give them a 4-3 lead.
A kill from Colman-Egan’s Daniela Lee pushed Colman-Egan’s lead to 6-4. An ace from Kaylee Voelker extended Colman-Egan’s lead to 7-4. A kill from Landis gave the Hawks a 9-5 lead.
Lee recorded her second kill of the set to give the Hawks an 11-7 lead.
Another kill from Lee pushed Colman-Egan’s lead to 13-9.
The Hawks went on to win the fourth set 25-19 and pick up the 3-1 victory.
With the win, the Hawks are now 12-6 overall. They’ll be back in action on Thursday when they play host to Castlewood.
With the loss, the Tigers are now 13-7 overall. The Tigers will be back in action on Thursday when they travel to Salem to take on McCook Central/Montrose.
Landis and Elaina Rhode both recorded 11 kills for the Hawks.
Lee recorded eight kills and 25 digs for the Hawks.
Lanie Mousel recorded 16 assists for the Hawks. Voelker had 14 digs. Ava Mousel added eight assists and 13 digs.
Connor finished the match with 19 kills for the Tigers. Thompson recorded eight kills and 12 digs.
Aslesen added seven kills. Tana Hoyer recorded 16 digs and Kidd had 12 digs.