It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish; and the Colman-Egan Hawks finished strong on Tuesday evening against the Howard Tigers. After dropping the first set of the volleyball match 25-19, the Hawks stormed back to win the next three sets and defeat the Tigers 3-1.

The Hawks opened the first set by scoring the first two points, capped off by a Berkley Groos kill. The visiting Tigers stormed back to score the next five points.