The Madison Bulldogs club baseball team punched a ticket to the State Tournament with a pair of victories against Groton and Sioux Valley on Sunday. Madison defeated Groton 14-4 and shut out Sioux Valley 3-0.
Madison 14, Groton 4
The Bulldogs started the bottom of the fifth inning trailing Groton 4-3. Madison’s bats erupted for eight runs to take an 11-4 lead. That offensive explosion helped propel the Bulldogs past Groton 14-4.
Aspen Dahl recorded three hits, including a double and two triples, for the Bulldogs. Dahl also drove in three runs.
Mason Kennington hit a double and drove in three runs. Peyton Wolf hit a double and scored three runs. Hayden Kane hit a double and scored one run. Riley Kearin recorded two hits, including a double. Kearin also drove in three runs.
Mickale Dohrer picked up the win for the Bulldogs. Dohrer pitched a complete game and gave up just two hits.
Madison 3, Sioux Valley
Dahl spun a gem on the mound for the Bulldogs to help them defeat Sioux Valley 3-0. The Madison senior pitched seven innings, giving up just three hits and recording 14 strikeouts.
Kane hit a double and drove in one run for the Bulldogs. Nate Ricke drove in two runs.
The Bulldogs will be back in action at the State Tournament at the Birdcage in Sioux Falls on May 30-31.