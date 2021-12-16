Kadin Hanscom has been competing in track and field since he was a seventh-grader. Since he started competing, it’s been his dream to get the opportunity to compete at the collegiate level.
Hanscom saw that dream come to fruition recently whens he signed his letter of intent to become the newest member of the Buena Vista University track and field team.
“It means the world to me” Hanscom said. “I couldn’t thank everyone enough. I thank my coaches and everyone that’s helped me get to this point. It’s always been a dream of mine. I’m truly thankful for all of them.”
Hanscom competes in the 100-mete and, 200-meter runs, the long jump and the triple jump for the Madison High School Bulldogs. During his time at Buena Vista, Hanscom plans to compete in the short sprints and jumping events.
“Kadin, starting with his freshman year, has been a big part of the success we’ve had with our boys short relays,” Madison track coach Maxine Unterbrunner said. “He’s done well with individual events like the 100, 200, long jump and triple jump.”
From the moment that Hanscom started competing in track and field, he immediately fell in love. He said that he loves the thrill of the competition.
“My whole life I love to compete against people,” Hanscom said. “You can lose or win by points of a second or by a quarter of an inch. I’ve always really enjoyed that part of the track and field competition. It’s helped me grow as an athlete and a student. That’s what pushes me the most.”
Buena Vista University is in Storm Lake, Iowa. There were a lot of factors that played a role in Hanscom choosing Buena Vista, but the leading factor was how welcoming everybody on campus was to him.
“The hospitality was amazing towards me and the other students,” Hanscom said. “The campus is beautiful. It sits right by a lake. The campus was incredibly beautiful.”
Unterbrunner is not surprised that Hanscom made his dream to compete in track and field at the collegiate level a reality. The Madison track coach said that Hanscom is one of the hardest workers on the track and field team.
“I would describe Kadin as a quiet team leader with a great work ethic,” Unterbrunner said. “He comes to practice and meets with a positive attitude and is always ready to work hard and help his teammates.”
Hanscom is looking forward to the next chapter in his life in Iowa, but noted that he’s excited for his final season as a Bulldog this spring.
“I’m going to miss the teammates that I’ve grown with over the years,” Hanscom said. “I’m definitely going to miss the coach. She’s a big reason why I’m getting this opportunity. I’m going to miss the bus rides and everything that goes with being a high school athlete.”