Host-school Rocky Mountain (Mont.) used a 30-16 fourth-quarter surge Saturday evening to break up a tight contest, earning an 89-73 victory over Dakota State University in the Duer Quadrant of the NAIA Women’s Basketball National Tournament’s Opening Round championship game.
Jessi Giles led DSU’s Trojans with 18 points. Shaylee DeBeer scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds. Elsie Aslesen scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Lexi Robson also reached double figures with 10 points.
The Bears ended the Trojans’ postseason run and their bid to return to the Tyson Events Center. The setback also ended DSU’s 11-game winning streak, tied for the second longest streak in school history with the 1980-81 and 1983-84 squads.
DSU finished with an overall record of 27-8 and a No. 24 national ranking. The Trojans tied the school record for most wins in a single season (27-4 overall record, 2021). The Bears, No. 2 seed in the quadrant and No. 10 in the national poll, raised their overall record to 28-4 and advanced to the Round of 16 at the final site of the NAIA Women’s Basketball National Tournament in Sioux City, Iowa, on March 17-22.
DSU established a single-season school record of 83.3 points per game, breaking the previous record of 81.7 ppg set by the 1983-84 squad. The Trojans also broke the single-season team record of 2,916 points set by the 2020-21 team.
DSU 69, Hope International 63
DSU built a double-digit lead in the second half on Friday evening against Hope International (Calif.) in the first meeting at Fortin Education Center, hosted by Rocky Mountain. The Trojans held off the Royals’ late comeback for a 69-63 victory to move on to Saturday’s game.
Giles led the Trojans with 14 points and grabbed six rebounds. Savannah Walsdorf scored 11 points and grabbed five rebounds. Courtney Menning and Robson both scored 10 points.