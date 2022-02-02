All season it’s been Emmerson Eppard and Emery Larson leading the Chester Lady Flyers’ offensive attack.
On Tuesday evening, the Flyers got a lift from other basketball players during their 63-52 victory against Parker.
With the Flyers trailing 5-3 early in the first quarter, Chester senior Carly Becker knocked down a three-pointer to give them a 6-5 lead.
The Pheasants reclaimed the lead the next time down the floor to take a 7-6 lead. A three-pointer from Chester senior Raegan Hoff gave the Flyers a 9-7 lead.
With the game tied at nine, Hoff scored four straight points for the Flyers to give Chester a 13-9 lead.
Becker knocked down her second three-pointer of the period to give Chester an 18-12 lead. To close out the first quarter, Becker hig another three-pointer to give the Flyers a 21-12 lead.
“It was a great team win, and having my two seniors knock down some big shots early on really helped us get into a rhythm and get comfortable,” Chester head coach Erin Benson said. “I feel like that helped set the tone for the rest of the game and gave everyone else that stepped on the court confidence in their shot as well.”
Jacy Wolf opened the scoring in the second quarter to give the Flyers a 23-12 lead. Larson scored her first points of the game to give Chester a 25-15 lead.
Wolf then scored four straight points to give Chester a 29-15 lead. With the Flyers holding a 29-19 lead, Eppard knocked down a three-pointer to push their lead to 13 points at 32-19.
Following Eppard’s three-pointer, Parker went on a 8-2 run to trim Chester’s lead to 34-27 at the half.
With the Flyers holding a 42-33 lead, Kaylor Geraets hit a jumper to give Chester a 44-33 lead with 3:12 left in the third quarter.
Geraets knocked down another jumper to put Chester up 46-35. At the end of the third quarter, the Flyers held a 48-39 lead.
Geraets opened the scoring for the Flyers in the fourth quarter to extend their lead to 50-41. With the Flyers holding a 56-43 lead, Larson knocked down a three-pointer to give Chester a 59-43 lead.
That three-pointer proved to be the dagger, as the Flyers picked up their second win in the last three games with a 63-52 victory.
Larson led the Flyers with 14 points and also recorded four steals. Becker finished the game with 12 points. Eppard recorded a double-double for the Flyers with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Hoff finished the game with nine points and eight rebounds. Geraets scored eight points and grabbed nine rebounds. Wolf chipped in with eight points.
“I thought our offensive attack was really balanced, and that is always tough to stop,” Benson said. “It was one of our better nights rebounding and making sure we weren’t giving them too many second chance opportunities. We also took care of the ball, and that is something we have been putting a lot of emphasis on lately.”
With the win, the Flyers are now 4-12. They’ll be back in action on Monday, when they travel to Rutland to take on the Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders.
“For our next game and the rest of the season, I am especially looking for my defense to step up,” Benson said. “We’ve got to limit second-chance opportunities and stay out of foul trouble.”