Madison VB

MADISON'S Maycee Theede serves the ball against West Central on Thursday. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

After losing a five-set volleyball match to Canton on Tuesday, the Madison Bulldogs made quick work of West Central on Thursday. The Bulldogs picked up the 3-0 victory against the Trojans to improve to 4-4 on the season.

The Bulldogs won a back-and-forth first set 29-27. Madison then won the second set 25-11 and completed the sweep with a 25-18 victory in the third set.