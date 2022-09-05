After losing a five-set volleyball match to Canton on Tuesday, the Madison Bulldogs made quick work of West Central on Thursday. The Bulldogs picked up the 3-0 victory against the Trojans to improve to 4-4 on the season.
The Bulldogs won a back-and-forth first set 29-27. Madison then won the second set 25-11 and completed the sweep with a 25-18 victory in the third set.
“The girls came out strong and played aggressively,” Madison head coach Jill Kratovil said. “I was impressed with our serving and how we came out and took care of business. I saw a lot of good things from everyone on the court.”
Audrey Nelson led the Bulldogs with 21 kills. Karley Theede recorded 13 assists. Amanda Vacanti had 11 assists. Maycee Theede recorded 21 digs and Megan Schouwenburg added 11 digs.
The Bulldogs will be back in action on Tuesday when they host Sioux Falls Christian. The Chargers currently own a 6-0 record.
Colman-Egan 3, DeSmet 0
The Colman-Egan Hawks improved to 3-1 on the season with a 3-0 victory against DeSmet in Colman on Thursday. The Hawks won the opening set 25-13 and took the second set 25-17. Colman-Egan completed the sweep with a 25-13 third-set victory.
Brynlee Landis recorded a team-leading 10 kills. Abby Rhode recorded seven kills and Kadance Landis added six kills.
Lanie Mousel recorded 20 assists for the Hawks. Berkley Groos had a team-high 12 digs.
The Hawks will look to extend their winning streak to three on Tuesday when they hit the road to take on Estelline.
Howard 3, Freeman 2
The Howard Tigers came back from an 0-2 deficit to pick up a 3-2 victory against Freeman on Thursday.
Freeman won the first set 25-19 and the second set by the same score. Howard answered to win the third set 25-22 and the fourth set 25-22. In the fifth set, it was the Tigers who came out on top 15-7 to pick up the 3-2 victory.
Kate Connor led the Tigers with 23 kills. Abby Aslesen recorded nine kills for the Tigers. Rylee Rudesbusch had 36 assists. Canyon Kidd recorded 20 dig and Piper Thompson added 15 digs.
With the win, the Tigers are now 2-2. Howard will look to pick up their third win of the season on Tuesday when they host Hanson.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
A total of 256 athletes competed in the varsity girls 5K at the Augustana Twilight Cross Country Meet at Yankton Trail in Sioux Falls on Friday evening.
Chester’s Emery Larson placed fifth with a time of 18:54.68. That time broke her own school record.
PREP FOOTBALL
Joe Bundy picked up his first career win as the head coach of the Madison football team on Friday evening in Milbank when Madison defeated Milbank 41-6.
An 82-yard passing touchdown from Madison quarterback Ben Brooks to Carson Wolf opened the scoring with 7:51 left in the first quarter.
Wolf found paydirt again with 4:48 left in the quarter when he scored on a rushing touchdown to put the Bulldogs up 14-0.
A pair of Bruce Galde rushing touchdowns in the second quarter put Madison ahead 27-0 at halftime.
Milbank scored first in the second half to make it a 27-6 ballgame with 7:50 left in the third quarter. A Joe Gors rushing touchdown extended Madison’s lead to 34-6. Brooks wrapped up the scoring in the fourth quarter when he scored on an 86-yard rushing touchdown to put Madison up 41-6. Brooks finished the game with 127 yards rushing and one touchdown. Through the air, Brooks passed for 176 yards and one touchdown.
Galde rushed for 64 yards and two touchdowns for Madison. Wolf rushed for 21 yards and one touchdown. Wolf also reeled in three receptions for 124 yards and one touchdown.
Eli Barger recorded 12 tackles for Madison. Jordan Pedersen recorded 10 tackles. Lucas Johnson and Gors both had nine tackles. With the win, the Bulldogs are now 1-1 this season. Madison will return home on Friday to take on West Central.
Howard 9, KWL 6
The Howard Tigers edged Kimball/White Lake 9-6 on Friday evening in Howard. The No. 1 team in Class 9AA improved to 3-0 on the season with the three-point victory.
The Tigers got on the board first thanks to a safety when Luke Koepsell sacked Park Sinclair in the end zone in the first quarter.
Karsyn Feldhaus scored the first offensive points of the game for the Tigers when he scored on a one-yard rushing touchdown to put Howard up 9-0.
At the half, the Tigers held a 9-6 lead. Neither team could score in the second half and the Tigers held on to win 9-6.
“We didn’t play well offensively,” Howard head coach Pat Ruml said. “We had too many mistakes and missed assignments. I thought the special teams and the defense played great.”
Griffin Clubb rushed for 74 yards for the Tigers. Karsten Hamilton rushed for 69 yards. Koepsell and Hamilton both recorded 10 tackles for the Tigers. Clubb had eight tackles and one interception.
The Tigers will look to remain undefeated on Friday when they travel to Colman to take on Colman-Egan.
“We have a lot of work to do in these next few weeks to get on track offensively,” Ruml said. “I’m happy we won, but that’s not how we play the game.”
PREP GOLF
The Madison boys golf team competed in the Parkston Invitational on Friday. The Bulldogs were one of 11 teams that had golfers competing at the Parkston Country Club.
As a team, the Bulldogs placed fifth with a score of 348. Aberdeen Roncalli placed first with a score of 336.
Madison’s Kaden Guischer placed eighth overall with a score of 81. Parkston’s Payton Koehn shot a 72 to take home first place.